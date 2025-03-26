Bottom-up corruption in the Republican Party is driving top-down corruption in Pennsylvania and beyond. The threat to our Republic is not just coming out of Washington, D.C. It’s coming out of Doylestown, Pa. and other county seats.

Here is a summary of how the nomination process typically works in Bucks County:

· Primary endorsements are not made by the duly elected committee members, but by an appointed group of insiders. It’s a scam and a conspiracy between the PAGOP and the Bucks County Republican Committee (BCRC) to determine which candidates get elected.

· The endorsed candidates’ names are then placed on the “Official Republican Sample Ballot,” which ensures that they will win the primary, as they always do.

· In the general election, the voters have a “magician’s choice” between a Democrat and a RINO Republican, neither of whom will upset the status quo when they are in office and will go along with the gang – the PAGOP and the BCRC.

· The conspiracy and methods are hidden from the voters and the rank and file committee members. The courts will not intervene as the judges are all SELECTED by the conspirators.

My Fellow Americans,

President Trump and his team must be aware of the corruption threat we face from the BOTTOM UP in America and not just the top down. Our congressional seats and statehouses are controlled by establishment donor-class RINOS who HATE the MAGA movement. WE HAVE A BIG PROBLEM inside the Republican tent.

What we have uncovered in our swing county, Bucks County Pa., is an insidious and pervasive form of corruption. It impacts the entire Republican establishment infrastructure in Pennsylvania and is endemic to counties around the country.

Here is an inside look into how the RINO establishment GOP manipulates primary elections to prevent America First candidates from winning primaries.

Their highly successful business model ensures that NO candidates who would challenge the status quo (like Trump) ever appear on general election ballots above the township level. This is where ALL of the political power in our nation operates and is consolidated, in Republican primaries.

I ran for Congress in 2020 against entrenched incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick in PA-01 as a Trump-supporting conservative businessman. I got a crash course in establishment GOP politics. Despite having no money and no name recognition, the Bucks County Republican Committee (BCRC) establishment played all kinds of dirty tricks to make sure I didn’t win the primary.

After my unsuccessful bid, due to the way I was treated and my beef with the process, I started a 501c(4), RightForBucks. RightForBucks now utilizes the Precinct Strategy to recruit and train grassroots MAGA Patriots to run for local GOP precinct-level committee seats to take back our county committee.

By observing how the Bucks GOP operates and doing an analysis of their bylaws, we discovered that the BCRC has a corrupt set of bylaws in place since 1972 which place the awesome power of making primary endorsements in the hands of a group of unelected insiders, the BCRC Executive Committee.

These county bylaws are not in compliance with the PAGOP bylaws (as required by law). Fifty BCRC members filed a lawsuit to force them to comply with state laws, which is now on appeal.

For pushing reforms, I have been branded “divisive” and “trying to destroy the party” by the RINOS in power. The truth is the exact opposite as what they are doing is the most divisive thing a party could do…rig primaries against the grassroots Trump supporters who do the bulk of the heavy lifting for the party – e.g. door-knocking, voter registration, working the polls, etc.

The long and short of it is that out of the 123 people on the BCRC Executive Committee (EC), 11 of them were actually elected by their local committee people. The EC also includes 17 state committee members and the county committee officers.

The rest of them were effectively appointed by Pat Poprik the county chair, who was handed the keys to “the machine” by her mentor Harry Fawkes. Harry invented this machine and was the chair from 1972-2008. Doing the math, we’ve had 2 county chairs and the same bylaws for the past 52 years.

We have a Candidate Selection Racket going on here, which makes it nearly impossible for any person not hand-picked by the county chair to win a primary.

This situation enables our county chair (who controls the entire Southeastern Pennsylvania State Committee Caucus) to control enough seats on the PAGOP to rig any primary at the state level as well. You saw this recently with the selection of a new PAGOP chair and establishment darling Greg Rothman over Trump supporter Bill Bachenburg. Our state party is corrupt and turns a blind eye to the county bylaws problem, as it benefits the establishment RINOS who run the state party.

We filed right to know (RTK) requests in ALL 67 counties of the Commonwealth. We discovered that our county bylaws are the most corrupt and that other county committees (including Allegheny County – Pittsburgh) have a similar situation. If you control Southeastern PA and Pittsburgh, you control the entire Keystone state! You can see the results of our analysis on our website – GOP Bylaws Project.

A one page analysis explains how the Candidate Selection Racket works – Bucks County Selection Process.

From discussions I have had with Dan Schultz and Pro-Trump conservatives in other swing states, it is clear that this insidious business model of engineering endorsements for hand-picked RINOS, and also placing their names on the “Official Sample Ballot of Endorsed Candidates” that gets mailed out and handed out at every polling location, is supremely effective in letting the establishment maintain power and denying any seats to the Pro-Trump base of the party.

If the voters only knew, they might vote for the UNENDORSED candidates because they would see what the establishment Republicans have done to our election system. They watch in anger as their “Republican” officials acquiesce to the never-ending expansion and tyranny of the government again and again!

I know this is granular and perhaps difficult to fathom, but this situation places the MAGA movement in extreme peril after 2026. Our party and our movement is being set up to return to “business as usual” after Trump is out of office – from the ground up.

This corruption is going on in Bucks County and all over our country, but nobody talks about “how the sausage is made,” and few voters know how this all really works. We’ve worked too hard to see it revert back to the corrupt UNIPARTY rule after Trump is out of office.

Patriots need to get involved, learn about their county bylaws and pursue all political and legal avenues to return to a representative form of government in our Republican Party!

We need influential people with large audiences to alert ‘We The People’ to what is going on as the corrupt media will not report on the corruption in the GOP.