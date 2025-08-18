The liberal response to Trump’s crackdown on crime in the District of Columbia boils down to this. Trump is lying. Crime is down significantly in D.C. Trump has manufactured a crisis. This is all theater.

Except that’s not true at all.

There has been a lot of discussion about issues surrounding the reporting of juvenile crime in D.C. There is some validity to the concerns. Because D.C. is not a state, its justice system has some unique peculiarities. Juveniles end up being prosecuted by the District’s Attorney-General while the U.S. Attorney prosecutes adults. Therefore, statistics on crimes committed by youths are reported separately from those committed by adults.

The biggest concern seems to be, however, deliberate gamesmanship by D.C. in categorizing and reporting crime. It is hard to look at the evidence, in fact, without concluding that D.C. officials, including police officers, are taking deliberate steps to make things look much better than they are.

“When our members respond to the scene of a felony offense where there is a victim reporting that a felony occurred, inevitably, there will be a lieutenant or a captain that will show up on that scene and direct those members to take a report for a lesser offense,” Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Gregg Pemberton said. “So, instead of taking a report for a shooting or a stabbing or a carjacking, they will order that officer to take a report for a theft or an injured person to the hospital or a felony assault, which is not the same type of classification.”

The police department's command staff is focusing on two categories to get the numbers to fall, Pemberton said: armed with a dangerous weapon and an injured person to the hospital.

“When management officials are directing officers to take reports for felony assault, or if they're going back into police databases and changing offenses to felony assault, felony assault is not a category of crime that's listed on the department's daily crime stats,” Pemberton said. “It's also not something that's a requirement of the FBI's uniform crime reporting program. So, by changing criminal offenses from, for example, ADW bat or ADW gun to felony assault, that would avoid both the MPD and the FBI from reporting that as a part one or a felony offense.”

The police union has been digging into this charade for some time, according to Pemberton. “What we've heard through our members and through members of management that were willing to talk with the union is that this is a directive from the command staff, is that they wanna make sure that these classifications of these reports are adjusted over time to make sure that the overall crime stats stay down,” Pemberton said. “And this is deliberately done.”

At least one D.C. police commander is currently under investigation for changing the crime statistics in his district. The commander in question was placed on leave in mid-May. According to the accusations, this individual was going into the police computer system and downgrading the category of offenses for which individuals had been arrested. He was deliberately falsifying the records. The police union says they believe he was directed to do so by his superiors and that they suspect this kind of thing is happening District wide.

D.C.’s official crime data shows violent crime is down 28% from last year. “That's preposterous,” Pemberton said. “There's absolutely no way crime could be down 28%. Last year, they suggested that it went down 34%.”

The District also exploits differences in how offenses are categorized in different systems to make things look better than they are. The FBI, in compiling statistics, uses one definition. D.C. uses another. The impact may be hard to understand until you look at a specific example.

In 2024, D.C. reported 1,026 aggravated assaults with a dangerous weapon. However, in the same year, the D.C. police reported to the FBI that 3,004 aggravated assaults had occurred.

In terms of trends, it breaks down this way. In 2024, D.C. claimed a 27% drop in assaults with a dangerous weapon, but the actual numbers show a 7% increase in aggravated assaults. The business of policing has become a word game and all about playing with numbers and definitions.

In Brentwood, D.C.’s most dangerous neighborhood, people are hanging on for dear life and living their lives around daily robberies and gang activity. In City Hall, they are playing games and writing fiction with numbers. Trump is focused on making life better for the average man and woman. The guys and gals who run the police department seem more focused on cooking the books.