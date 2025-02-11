Convincing The Jordanians To Take In Palestinians Will Not Be Easy
Sam Faddis with Steve Bannon on War Room
Trump wants to clear the Palestinians out of Gaza and send them to Jordan and Egypt. The King of Jordan is at the White House today for discussions. Getting the Jordanians to agree to this will not be easy. They have a long, very bad history with the Palestinians, and they do not want terrorists on their soil.
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Is there an uninhabited island somewhere that we can park the "palestinians" on?
I don’t blame Jordan, Egypt or Saudi Arabia for rejecting Palestinian “ refugees”. Americans have a very short collective memory of the havoc and devastation caused by the Palestinians wherever they go. They betray anybody who offers help.
I’m not sure Trump is familiar with Black September ( Jordan), which led to the Palestinian takeover ( today known as Hezbollah) of Lebanon, the insane ouster of Egypt’s Mubarak and American installation of Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood banned post 9/11 by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and the subsequent terror attacks throughout the region or Yemen’s Houthi takeover.
They’ve had enough. The Palestinians are Al Qaeda/ISIS/Al Nusra and every sub human savage entity in one. Even their sponsor, Iran doesn’t want them. Send them to Qatar and blow Qatar off the face of the planet. Iran will overthrow the Marxist/Islamist psychopathic regime. Or swap the Syrian Christians for the Palestinians and let the Sunni states take out the whole lot of them. And take out Erdogan as well.
Much though I support Israel, Israel needs to clean up its own hornet’s nest of leftist Hamas abetting traitors. And there are plenty. And those abetters are abetted by the U.S. Obama/Biden Deep State/UN/WEF/leftist orgs, think tanks, unions and donor class. Most disturbingly, among the most virulent anti-Israel collaborators are leftist kapo Jews. Bibi should long ago banned Soros entry and influence. Ehud Barak should be imprisoned for treason along with many others, including those with dual citizenship working against the Israeli government, collaborating with Palestinian terrorists. Bibi would have been better off going the route of Begin and telling the Biden/Obama regimes to fuck off. If Bibi withdrew from the UN, it would start a chain reaction. He’d be a hero of the masses. First, the good guys would withdraw. Orban, Milei, Bukele, Italy. Next, the maybe not so good, but also sick of the UN and globalist. It would empower free and fair elections of leaders who would expel the Islamists from European, Latin American and Asian nations who want strong borders, national cultural identity returned, repudiation of globalism and the Marxist/Jihadist Red/Green Alliance. The Abraham Accords would expand and the left would collapse.
But Israel has to perform the edict God gave his people. Which translates to, “ Don’t bow down “.
When Israel planned to enter Rafah, Blinken went to Israel and threatened to cut off Israel. Bibi hemmed and hawed, but Halevi wasn’t having it. He told Blinken to eff off and repeated Begin’s “ I’m not a Jew on bended knee”, going farther, telling Blinken to do it. Given the U.S. track record in Afghanistan and Iraq, the U.S. shouldn’t be allowed within a 10,000 sq foot kilometer of the region. Good on him!
The Palestinians are not reformable or redeemable. They’re too far gone. The only “ building” that should be done in Gaza by other nations is a hundred foot high, 20 ft deep , steel reinforced concrete wall with hundred feet subterranean pylons annexing all of Gaza without any exit. And let them rot inside of it. With the Israeli and American Jewish traitors.