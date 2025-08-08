Abigail Spanberger is the Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia and a former CIA officer. She is also the choice of Steady State, the shadowy organization of “former national security officials” fighting to keep Donald Trump from implementing the policies the American people elected him to implement. It seems fitting then that Spanberger has now been reported to have taken $50,000 from a Chinese Communist Party member who is also tied to Hunter Biden.

Pin Ni, an executive at Chinese automotive conglomerate Wanxiang Group and the head of the company’s American subsidiary, gave the donations to Spanberger’s campaign in April and May. Ni makes his money pushing “green” technologies heavily dependent on products produced in Communist China. He also makes his money by sidelining the American fossil fuel industry and putting American workers in those industries out of work.

Probably not coincidentally, Spanberger is dedicated to the same kind of “green” policies. She has been widely criticized by her Republican opponent Winsome Earle-Sears, for doing so. "Abigail Spanberger’s energy plan is a roadmap to ruin," Earle-Sears, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, said in a recent campaign ad. "Banning gas cars. Killing jobs. Crushing families under a radical progressive agenda."

Ni is the president of Wanxiang America, the Chicago-based arm of China’s Wanxiang Group. The company’s website describes him as a "member of the Communist Party of China” and says Ni has also "been recognized" as an "Outstanding Communist Party Member of the Group" 15 times.

Ni was also a contact of Hunter Biden’s. Hunter arranged for Ni to meet with then Vice-President Biden in the White House in 2014. Joe met with Ni and another executive from Wanxiang in the West Wing on July 25, 2014, according to White House visitor logs.

Hunter was also linked to Ni via business investments made by his company, Seneca Global Advisors, and his personal investment in the Fisker automotive company. Four days after Ni met with Joe Biden, he sent an email to Hunter regarding the Fisker sports car Hunter had purchased.

“Last Friday when we visited D.C., I heard that your Fisker is out of order and could not get serviced. Sorry,” Ni wrote in the email. “It would be our honor to get your Fisker fixed… I would like to give you a call to see what we could do as next step.”He added, “It would be our great honor to welcome you to visit Fisker or Wanxiang at any time.”

Ni is connected to a number of Chinese organizations that are part of Beijing’s United Front. The United Front is the worldwide Chinese effort to increase China’s influence abroad by coopting and buying powerful people in target countries. It probably goes without saying that the United States is target number one in this effort.

Ni served on the board of the U.S.-China Strong Foundation, a student foreign language exchange group that promotes the Chinese military and the Belt and Road Initiative. Like the other organizations in the United Front, this is essentially a “front” for the Chinese government. Ni is also the vice chair for the China General Chamber of Commerce. This group hosts CCP senior officials and pushes whatever policy positions the CCP tells it to advance.

Ni clearly follows direction from the senior levels of the CCP. He has pushed a student exchange program advanced by President Xi Jinping. He also met with Chinese diplomats last year to discuss the "implementation of President Xi Jinping's proposal in San Francisco last November to invite 50,000 American youth to come to China for exchanges and studies in the next five years.”

Donald Trump was elected by a multi-ethnic coalition of working men and women. They looked at the direction our country was headed, and they saw that the system was not working for them. The rich were getting richer. The poor were getting richer. Accountability was a thing of the past. The rule of law was increasingly a fiction.

This coalition of average Americans voted for change. They voted for reforms that would make America work again for the little guy. They voted to “drain the swamp” and regain control of their government.

That “swamp”, however, is filled with some very powerful people. They have a lot of money and many of them long ago made common cause with the enemies of this nation, including the Communist Chinese. You may be struggling to pay the bills, but in McClean and Great Falls, they are still building new mansions for government contractors, and in Seattle, Amazon is still making money hand over fist, selling cheap Chinese junk made by people one step above the status of slaves.

The men and women gaining power and wealth while you sink into debt have no intention of giving up and walking away. They are going to fight like hell to stay in power. Understand that Spanberger taking money from the CCP is the tip of the iceberg, because in this battle, the Deep State and the CCP are on the same side.