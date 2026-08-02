WASHINGTON, D.C.— Until last Saturday, Charles “Sam” Faddis was arguably America’s greatest living patriot. Tragically, on that day, he joined the pantheon of previous generations who contributed greatly to making – and keeping – this country the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Sam’s passing after pneumonia exacerbated an underlying COVID-related illness is a tragic loss on so many levels. He was an invaluable member of the Committee on the President Danger: China, as clear-eyed, articulate and influential in addressing the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party as anyone in the Free World.

Sam Faddis served for decades with distinction in public service to our nation, both in uniform as an Army officer and without one as a decorated career undercover operative for the CIA. He was also an Assistant Attorney General in Washington State, a congressional candidate and a grassroots leader in fighting for election integrity, notably in his beloved Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In his post-government years, Sam continued to render invaluable service to America, notably through his intrepid and fearless reporting at AND Magazine, speeches and countless appearances on programs like “War Room” and “Securing America.”

He pulled no punches and lit the way for constructive-course corrections on national security policy, election integrity and accountability for those responsible for often treacherous deviations.

America needs Sam Faddis now more than ever, and the CPDC is resolved to carry on his legacy of steadfast love of country and resolute determination to defeat its enemies.

The next Committee on the Present Danger: China webinar today from 1:00-2:15 p.m. ET will pay tribute to our fallen hero with war stories, appreciations, and celebrations of this remarkable patriot, faithful friend, and irrepressible colleague.