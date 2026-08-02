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Richard Clarke's avatar
Richard Clarke
2h

He was such a great, great guy and I am heartbroken he is no longer with us

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Janet Greenwald's avatar
Janet Greenwald
2h

Sam was a shining light in the darkness. I listened to him many times on Steve Bannon’s Warroom podcast. He wrote excellent articles for AND. Losing Sam is a huge loss for our country. 🙏🇺🇸

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