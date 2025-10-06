The press is abuzz with reports concerning a possible link between Tylenol (acetaminophen) and autism. Predictably enough, the usual suspects have emerged to denounce anyone concerned about the issue as “anti-science” and a Neanderthal. Terrifyingly enough, this campaign has even included videos of pregnant women taking Tylenol, which is alleged to cause autism in unborn children, as proof of their allegiance to the cause of “science” and “reason.”

Here’s the reality. There has been substantial evidence suggesting a possible connection between the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women and autism in children for a considerable period of time. The makers of acetaminophen knew that. They kept making the drug, and they kept marketing it to pregnant women.

The most highly regarded study on acetaminophen and autism is a recent Navigation Guide-based evaluation (Prada, D., et al., 2025). This involved the assessment of 46 previous studies involving more than 100,000 participants. The researchers looked at all the data from 46 separate studies on the question of a link between the use of acetaminophen and autism and found this:

“Abstract Background: Acetaminophen is the most commonly used over-the-counter pain and fever medication taken during pregnancy, with>50% of pregnant women using acetaminophen worldwide. Numerous well-designed studies have indicated that pregnant mothers exposed to acetaminophen have children diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), including autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), at higher rates than children of pregnant mothers who were not exposed to acetaminophen.”

“Methods: We applied the Navigation Guide methodology to the scientific literature to comprehensively and objectively examine the association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and NDDs and related symptomology in offspring. We conducted a systematic PubMed search through February 25, 2025, using predefined inclusion criteria and rated studies based on risk of bias and strength of evidence. Due to substantial heterogeneity, we opted for a qualitative synthesis, consistent with the Navigation Guide’s focus on environmental health evidence.”

“Results: We identified 46 studies for inclusion in our analysis. Of these, 27 studies reported positive associations (significant links to NDDs), 9 showed null associations (no significant link), and 4 indicated negative associations (protective effects). Higher-quality studies were more likely to show positive associations. Overall, the majority of the studies reported positive associations of prenatal acetaminophen use with ADHD, ASD, or NDDs in offspring, with risk-of-bias and strength-of-evidence ratings informing the overall synthesis.”

“Conclusions: Our analyses using the Navigation Guide thus support evidence consistent with an association between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and increased incidence of NDDs. Appropriate and immediate steps should be taken to advise pregnant women to limit acetaminophen consumption to protect their offspring’s neurodevelopment.”

As noted above, this evaluation of 46 studies has been widely reviewed and is highly regarded.

“Researchers reviewing 46 studies found evidence linking prenatal acetaminophen (Tylenol) exposure with higher risks of autism and ADHD. The FDA has since urged caution, echoing scientists’ advice that the drug be used only at the lowest effective dose and shortest duration. While important for managing fever and pain in pregnancy, prolonged use may pose risks to fetal development. Experts stress careful medical oversight and further investigation.”

Harvard School of Public Health September 2025

These conclusions are echoed in the recent HHS announcement.

“Acetaminophen Use in Pregnancy, The Condition: Acetaminophen Exposure in Utero

This may all be news to you. It is not to the guys who make Tylenol. They have been tracking the studies on this topic for some time and fully absorbing the implications.

In a Feb. 8, 2018, email obtained by The Epoch Times, Rachel Weinstein, director of epidemiology at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, wrote, “The weight of evidence is starting to feel heavy to me.” Weinstein was commenting on a review that showed nine separate studies showing a link between acetaminophen by pregnant women and autism in the women’s children.

That was seven years ago.

In 2014, Danish researchers released a study that determined maternal acetaminophen use during pregnancy was linked to a higher risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder-like behavioral problems or hyperkinetic disorders in their children. There was discussion at Johnson and Johnson about funding a study to try to refute the findings. No such study was ever conducted for fear it would confirm the Danish results and make the case against Tylenol more damning.

“The outcome of such a study is unknown. We could end up confirming the Danish findings.”

In fact, Johnson & Johnson personnel have admitted under oath in litigation that they were tracking the issue of a possible link between autism and Tylenol use for at least a decade.

While they did not feel compelled to warn you, the makers of Tylenol do appear to have taken steps to protect themselves legally. Johnson & Johnson, presumably on the advice of some sharp legal minds, spun off the manufacture of Tylenol to a company called Kenvue in 2023. Johnson & Johnson has since divested itself of any stock it owned in Kenvue, cutting its ties completely to the company. Tylenol has now been cast adrift from a corporate legal viewpoint, insulating the mother company from any future tidal wave of lawsuits and judgments.

In short, while the boys and girls in public relations were still telling pregnant mothers that they had nothing to worry about and could keep popping Tylenol and sleeping well at night, all indications are that the legal team at corporate was bracing for impact and making sure that when the roof caved in and the judgments began to pile up Johnson & Johnson would be fully insulated from the carnage. That’s about as cold as it gets.

