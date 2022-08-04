Sam Faddis is a retired CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator. In addition to writing, speaking and teaching, he consults for the U.S. military, U.S. government and private industry. He returns to the podcast to discuss his recent article “Taiwan In The Crosshairs – Elections Have Consequences,” how China could possibly gain control, our country destroying itself from within, Pennsylvania politics, how this Republic can be saved, and much more.

Coffee & A Mike