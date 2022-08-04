Coffee & A Mike Podcast: Sam Faddis On “Taiwan In The Crosshairs – Elections Have Consequences”
And, how China gains control, PA politics and more.
Sam Faddis is a retired CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator. In addition to writing, speaking and teaching, he consults for the U.S. military, U.S. government and private industry. He returns to the podcast to discuss his recent article “Taiwan In The Crosshairs – Elections Have Consequences,” how China could possibly gain control, our country destroying itself from within, Pennsylvania politics, how this Republic can be saved, and much more.
Coffee & A Mike
Thank you for this splendid interview, Sam . . . I especially appreciate your faith in the best of the U.S. and your readiness to exhort all of us to join you in defending it. Your clarity and courage are inspirations for the rest of us. Much gratitude!