We Americans have become extremely worried in the last two and a half years because we have suffered a dramatic fall in our standard of living and personal safety. We sense a steep decline in America’s national and economic security and are at last beginning to understand how it happened and who was responsible.

Those who are fundamentally destroying the United States are legion, and their names and organizations are at last becoming known. The organizations include progressive federal and state governments bent on circumventing our Constitutional liberties, a military more concerned about diversity than defending the Republic, a mainstream media in the pocket of special interests like Big Pharma, and billionaire oligarchs like Bill Gates who are only interested in accumulating more wealth, depopulating the planet with lethal vaccines, and indulging their evil fantasies on Epstein’s island.

Tools they use to accomplish those goals include global lockdowns, deadly vaccines, money laundering in wars fought in corrupt countries, and the lie that rising temperatures will soon destroy life on our planet. In this article we will examine the “climate change” hoax.

To begin, let’s note that the mainstream media, in lockstep with the “green” Biden administration, ignored news that 1,609 scientists – including two Nobel Prize laureates – scientists, professors, and climatologists worldwide, signed a declaration last month stating “there is no climate emergency and that they “strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy.” Nobel Prize winner Dr. John F. Clauser said that climate change “… has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists."

The fact is the United States has been subjected to years of climate change hysteria beginning in 1895 with the New York Times headline, Geologists Think the World May Be Frozen Up Again, down to today’s headlines blaming climate change for the fires on Maui. To view those headlines, click here. TIME magazine covers below offer more examples of the “climate change” delusion.

The current climate change hoax began with the “hockey stick” temperature prediction chart below. It came from the computers of obscure researchers and Michael Mann. Published in 1998, it was adopted by Al Gore, a climate change baron now worth more than 300 million dollars.

We know the world did not end in 2000 as predicted, but that did not deter the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from announcing that "the increase in temperature in the 20th century is likely to have been the largest of any century during the past 1,000 years" due to human industrial activity. Maan and his colleagues went on to publish a book and, like many climate change “experts,” reap the rewards of commissions for studies to amplify their propaganda.

Below is a chart of the history of global temperatures for the last thousand years as constructed by real scientists using data from ice cores, tree rings, and other physical evidence.

A graph by Don Easterbrook, Professor Emeritus of Glacial Geology and Environmental and Engineering Geology at Western Washington University, also reputes the hockey stick graph that the UN’s IPCC promotes. Easterbrook and others have stated that: “Global warming ended in 1998. There has been no global warming in 15 years;” “The Antarctic ice sheet is not melting, the main ice sheet is in fact growing;” “CO2 cannot possibly cause global warming;” and “We’re in for about 25 – 30 years of global cooling.”

Remote Sensing Systems is a world leader in processing and analyzing data collected by satellite microwave sensors. Their mission is to provide research-quality geophysical data to the global scientific community. Here is their chart of global warming.

Carbon dioxide, CO2, is what drives global warming according to Mann, the IPCC, Al Gore, Bill Gates, and the others who promote the climate hoax. Below is a deceptive chart used by climate change hoaxers that shows the greenhouse gases released by human activity.

The graph below shows all the greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.

There are three elements that make up our atmosphere: Nitrogen 78%, Oxygen 21%, and Argon 0.9%. They make up 99.9%, so all the other gases like CO2, water vapor, and methane constitute the remaining 0.1%. As four-hundredths of one percent, CO2 is insignificant, except for its importance for plant life. The truly ridiculous part of today’s CO2 hoax is that 96.8% of CO2 in our atmosphere occurs naturally, so human-caused CO2 is only 1.28/1000th of one percent of the earth’s atmosphere!

Water vapor is 70 times more effective as a greenhouse gas than CO2, and comprises 3% of our atmosphere as opposed to CO2’s insignificant amount. CO2 has not increased for millions of years, as the graph below shows. So why hasn’t the climate change cabal picked water vapor to be their villain? Could it be because there’s nobody to tax for emitting steam into the air?

In the face of all this hard science, why and how do the perpetrators of the climate change hoax continue the charade? First, the progressive green ideology of the Biden administration insists the hoax is true because it bolsters their plan to drive Americans further into submission to federal power and to aid their green war on oil and gas. To pay for that war the administration can endlessly tax the public by printing money. And second, the White House can command respected federal agencies like NOAA and NASA to support the hoax by skewing data that will convince Americans that global temperatures are increasing. Below are two such graphs. The first is actual government data showing no temperature increase. The second is the same data that has been “adjusted,” in their words, to show a rise in temperature. To do that they simply “adjusted” the Y axis of the chart.

A seldom discussed reason for the climate change hoax is the money involved. There are two ways to put a price on CO2 emissions. The first is to tax companies for the amount of CO2 they emit. A carbon tax of $10 per ton means that a company emitting a hundred tons of carbon dioxide per year will pay $1,000 in taxes. In 1990 Finland was the first to adopt such a tax, and by 1993 it was followed by Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. During the last 30 years Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, and Uruguay followed suit, plus Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec in Canada.

The second way to price carbon is to establish a CO2 emission-trading system, a market in which a CO2-emitting company can buy carbon credits to offset their emissions and then continue to emit CO2. When Bill Gates, already a profiteer from sales of deadly and ineffective Covid vaccines, says that his company Kodama Systems will chop down 70 million acres of Western forests, what he does not say is that he will use the carbon-trading system to make a huge profit. Instead of using the trees to build houses, Natural News explains that, “After burying the dead trees and other debris, known as biomass, in large, dry, oxygen-free "earthenvaults," Gates will be able to sell lots of carbon credits and make a large fortune in the process.”

In case you missed it, Gates spoke at a live event at the Times Center in New York last Thursday and said things like: "No temperate country is going to become uninhabitable," and "If you try to do climate brute force, you will get people who say, 'I like climate but I don't want to bear that cost and reduce my standard of living." Has Gates abandoned his warnings that if the world does not reach zero net CO2 emissions by the year 2050 there will be a global disaster? Of course not. He’s simply seeing that people everywhere are realizing that warnings about global warming are based on lies by their governments and by a coterie of bought and paid-for “experts.”

Please share this information with family and friends. We must end the green tyranny that aims to make us poorer and Gates and his cronies richer.

[Many images and charts shown here are with permission of Lynne Balzer, author of the book, “Exposing the Great Climate Change Lie,” available on Amazon.]