Multiple news outlets are reporting that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is flying drones over Mexico to collect intelligence on drug cartels and fentanyl labs. Leaving aside for a moment the question of why the much bigger Department of Defense is not doing this, here are my questions. Where are our spies? Why are we reduced to taking pictures from the air to attempt to acquire intelligence on transnational terrorist organizations operating inside Mexico and, in fact, in our largest cities? Why don’t we have the cartels penetrated at every level by human sources?

It is the job of the CIA to crawl into the belly of the beast and obtain critical intelligence on the most serious threats facing this nation. It does not exist to produce lukewarm assessments saying that we have moderate confidence that North Korea remains to the north of South Korea. It exists to steal the crown jewels, to put on the desk of the President of the United States every day intelligence no one else on the planet has, and which gives the President a decisive advantage over our adversaries.

In its current incarnation, the CIA does not do that. It does not come close. It has superb personnel in most cases. Relative to its competitors it is awash in money and technical gear. It has however calcified over the years into a timid, risk-averse, bureaucracy run by people who rarely leave Northern Virginia and never met a PowerPoint presentation they didn’t like.

We were blindsided on 9/11 by a group that had been telling us about every five minutes for at least a decade they intended to attack us on our own soil. It took us ten years thereafter to track down Bin Laden principally because he had the good sense to stay off the internet and his cellphone, and we didn’t have any sources worthy of the name inside his organization.

In 2020 we were hit by a pandemic that almost certainly originated inside a Chinese bio lab that should have been at the very top of our list of collection requirements. We had no advance warning. Five years later we apparently still don’t have the intel we need to figure out what happened or if it is about to happen again.

Is DEI part of the problem? Yes, but the problem goes much deeper than that. We are attempting to conduct espionage using a bureaucracy that increasingly resembles the Social Security Administration.

Spying is a very old business. It is, as they say, the world’s second-oldest profession. Its essence has remained unchanged for thousands of years. This is not a science. It is an art. There is a reason intelligence officers talk about tradecraft. It is a craft. Not everyone can do it. Certainly, not everyone wants to do it. It can be a very hard business.

We have done our best to turn the CIA into just another federal agency. Recruiters no longer search for intangibles or focus on the key psychological traits critical to success in the world of spying. They look at degrees, existing levels of language proficiency, and increasingly, things like the color of your skin and your sexual orientation.

Training has been softened and become increasingly formbook in nature. We act as if anyone can be taught to conduct espionage. We are now all fungible. This is no longer an arcane craft to be practiced by a select group of very unique people. Send somebody to training for a few months. They will be fine.

We have buried operations under endless layers of middle management. The fact that we can move large quantities of information over vast distances somehow now compels us to do so. A case officer in the field may spend days just trying to complete the requisite paperwork for a single asset meeting. Every moment he or she is sitting behind a desk is a moment they are not out meeting sources, recruiting new sources, or learning the environment around them.

Back home, the ranks of management are increasingly filled with individuals who have never demonstrated that they can accomplish anything on the street. In many cases, they will only have left Northern Virginia for a handful of short trips abroad. They have laughed at the boss’s jokes. They have demonstrated their fealty to the prevailing groupthink. They have moved paper, attended meetings, and climbed the corporate ladder.

In large measure, they have absolutely no idea how to run an op or recruit a source.

Throughout this entire edifice runs a mentality of timidity and risk aversion. At its core, the CIA is meant to do what everyone else considers impossible. Not anymore. Now it is run by individuals who look for ops with no possible downside and, therefore, by definition have no particular upside either.

The CIA is perilously close to being “combat ineffective”. We talk regularly about the status of the Iranian nuclear program, Chinese intentions vis-a-vis Taiwan, and a myriad of other national security threats. Implicit in all this is the assumption that we have the human intelligence required to evaluate these dangers. We do not. In more cases than the average American would like to even contemplate, we are blind.

The media is buzzing about possible American military action against the Mexican drug cartels. I have no idea from where the intelligence required for such an undertaking would come. Before we go any further down that rabbit hole let’s ask some hard questions of the guys running ops at CIA headquarters. We could start with this one.

Where are the spies?