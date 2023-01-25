Joe Biden began his term in office by ordering a disastrous retreat from Afghanistan. As ugly as the scenes we saw from Kabul were, however, what has transpired since has been far worse. Afghanistan is now an Islamic Emirate, a terrorist super state that threatens the entire world.

Inside Afghanistan legions of Islamic terrorists enjoy a safe haven. They grow stronger by the day, and increasingly they have the benefit of direct material assistance from Communist China. That material assistance now includes the provision of advanced killer drones to the Taliban by Beijing.

The Taliban has had commercial drones for some years and has made limited use of them. The Chinese have now given the Taliban the capacity to dramatically upgrade that capability.

In 2019 the Taliban established a specialized drone unit. In 2021 they acquired from the Chinese a drone capable of using mortar rounds to attack targets. Now the Chinese have agreed to provide them with top-of-the-line Blowfish drones which will significantly expand their capabilities.

The Blowfish drone is not some glorified version of your kid’s toy that he plays with in the backyard. It is a killing machine that can be armed with machine guns, grenade launchers, and mortar rounds. It is also capable of operating completely autonomously. It decides who lives and who dies.

The Blowfish takes off and lands automatically. It can be programmed and then launched with only a few clicks of the controller device. Once in the air, it uses AI to identify, track, and then kill targets.

The Blowfish can also fly in swarms dramatically countering efforts to defend against such a drone attack. In the air, the drones automatically avoid hitting each other. On arrival at the target they coordinate and execute attack plans autonomously.

In addition to carrying weapons, the Blowfish can carry sensor equipment as well. That means that in addition to carrying out attacks it can conduct reconnaissance and scout targets in advance of attacks.

Even the United States has no real effective defense in place to combat swarms of autonomous killer drones. Lesser powers like Pakistan certainly do not. Neither do the insurgents still fighting against brutal Taliban rule inside Afghanistan.

An attack by a swarm of Blowfish drones would be like some horrible version of a swarm of killer bees. They could descend on a village and then systematically slaughter every living thing inside. They could do the same to targets all along the border with Pakistan or, in coordination with the Pakistani Taliban in Islamabad itself.

Biden wants desperately for Americans to forget about the Taliban, Al Qaida, and the long-term implications of giving 6th-century barbarians their own country to use as a launching pad for attacks on the rest of the world. He wants badly to pretend that somehow our fleeing Afghanistan means the war is over

It is not.

Al-Qaida remains committed to attacks against the United States. It continues to cooperate closely with the Taliban. The Pakistani Taliban has sworn loyalty to the regime in Kabul. It has also announced publicly its intention to overthrow the Pakistani government and transform Pakistan into an Islamic Emirate as well.

The ambitions of these jihadists do not end there. Threats against India are routine.

Prior to 9/11, we allowed the Taliban and Al Qaida to grow in strength without taking any meaningful actions to prevent the attacks that were coming. Almost three thousand Americans paid the price.

What is happening now is far worse. The Taliban are firmly in power in Kabul, armed with billions of dollars worth of American weaponry, and now increasingly in alliance with the Communist Chinese. Bagram is a Chinese airbase for all intents and purposes. Chinese companies are flooding in to exploit the rich mineral deposits of Afghanistan.

The provision of highly sophisticated killer drones to the Taliban by the Chinese adds an entirely new dimension to the threat posed by the Taliban to the Afghan people and neighboring countries. It is also an ominous sign of what is to come.

This cooperation between the Chinese Communist regime and Islamic jihadists will only deepen and expand. Terrorist groups that threatened the stability of the world order with handmade suicide vests and cast-off Russian weapons will now enjoy the latest and most dangerous weapons. The nature of the attacks we will face will change qualitatively and rapidly.

The world is a more dangerous place. China is giving killer drones to the Taliban. We stand impotent and mute.

