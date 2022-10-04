Children’s Health Defense (CHD) recently reported on a National Institues of Health (NIH) funded malaria vaccine trial in which genetically modified mosquitoes “vaccinate” humans (via mosquito bite). CHD made two keen observations.

The first is that moving forward with trials like these indicate that the “vaccinators” have no intention of giving any choice to the our planet’s humans to decide if they want to participate in this particular (or other future) vaccinations. Informed consent had been the basis of western medicine. “How can you decline, for give informed consent to “vaccination” by mosquito bites?” asks CDH.

Secondly, and quite importantly, this trial did not produce results which clearly showed that the “vaccinated” humans were now “immune” from contracting malaria. According to CDC, “Of the 14 trial participants exposed to malaria, seven (one half) contracted the disease. For the remaining seven, the protection conferred by the vaccine did not last more than a few months and eventually dissipated.

Separately, the entire basis for the GMO mosquitoes - gene editing via CRISPR - is not enthusiastically embraced by all scientists:

For instance, in testimony submitted to the British Parliament in 2020, scientists Claire Robinson of GMWatch and Michael Antoniou of King’s College London warned: “GM (including gene editing) of crops, animals and foods leads to several different types of unintended genetic mutations, which unpredictably alter the function of multiple gene systems of the organism. “Altered patterns of gene function will unpredictably change the biochemistry of the organism.” And even Gates, in his 2018 Foreign Affairs article, could not ignore the myriad of ethical controversies associated with CRISPR. {Emphasis ours.}

You can read the entire article here, which includes additional information on the funding stream for all of this research - including Bill Gates, NIH (Fauci) and other world organizations..