Nicolas Maduro is in custody in New York and facing charges that very likely will send him to prison for the rest of his life. The Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, has made some statements suggesting she may be interested in a dialogue with the United States. President Trump says Venezuela has agreed to sell to us billions of dollars’ worth of oil. All of that is at least mildly encouraging.

Inside Venezuela, however, there is no sign of change.

Maduro may be in custody, but the rest of the cabal that runs Venezuela remains in place. Rodriguez herself is a longtime supporter of the “Bolivarian Revolution” and every bit as dirty as Maduro. She celebrated her inauguration by paying visits to the graves of several “heroes” of the revolution, including Hugo Chavez, the founding leader of the “Bolivarian Revolution”, and reaffirming her commitment to its socialist values. After laying flowers in memory of Chavez, Rodriquez and her delegation visited monuments honoring Professor Aristobulo Isturiz and Eliecer Otaiza Castillo.

Isturiz was one of the founders of the Chavista “revolution” and served in senior posts in Maduro’s government. Otaiza was another of the key members of the Chavista movement and was at one point head of Venezuelan intelligence.

Delcy Rodríguez has appointed General Gustavo Enrique González López as the new commander of the Presidential Honor Guard. González López was previously director of the Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (SEBIN). Gonzalez has been accused of torture, and he is sanctioned by the United States. SEBIN is the secret police force of the Venezuelan government. Its official mandate is to detect, predict, and combat threats to national security, but it is best known for its role in political repression and human rights abuses. His appointment appears to be more about competence than any desire to change course politically.

Perhaps most significantly, the Interior Minister Diosdabo Cabello remains in his post. Cabello is the guy who runs the machine that keeps the regime in power. His job is to spy on people, arrest them when they get out of line, and “disappear” them when necessary. Since the American capture of Maduro, Cabello has been out in the street every day making sure everyone in Caracas understands nothing has changed.

“I’m out on the streets, I’m out on the streets — let’s go to the streets, as much as we can, in the states, mobilize our people,” Cabello said in a voice message obtained by the Miami Herald. In another message, he stated, “These rats attacked, and they are going to regret it for the rest of their lives. Let’s reorganize now, assess where the attacks were, the damage we have, and keep moving forward — always forward, always united. Let’s push ahead.”

The Venezuelan government this week modified its “state of commotion” to direct police officers to arrest and “persecute” anyone celebrating the American attack. The colectivos, paramilitaries who intimidate regime opponents, are out in force in the city.

The Cubans have admitted that at least 32 of their soldiers were killed during Maduro’s capture. The fact remains, however, that there are likely thousands of Cubans on the ground in Venezuela, and the regime is honeycombed with senior Cuban officers who effectively run much of the military and the intelligence services. Havana understands that the fight for Caracas is in some sense also a fight for Havana, and can be expected to oppose forcefully any pro-American moves by the new President.

There is already speculation that Cabello may move against Acting President Rodriguez if she steers toward Washington or starts taking steps to liberalize. There is no current indication that anyone is talking seriously about freeing political prisoners or holding new elections. There is no suggestion that opponents of the regime will be welcomed home. To the contrary, the message being broadcast to the population is that nothing has changed and nothing will.

This all suggests an attempt to stay in power, moderate only slightly, and continue down the same path. It looks a lot like Chavismo without Maduro. We will see if that is allowed to stand or if the President’s team has already mapped the next moves that will convince the cabal in Caracas that its time is over.