Weeks ago the election integrity organization True the Vote broke the story that Konnech, a Michigan-based firm that provides software for use by election officials was storing sensitive personal data on servers physically located in China. On cue, all the usual suspects, including the New York Times, branded this yet another “conspiracy theory.” Only madmen who spend their time searching for Bigfoot and the lost city of Atlantis would pay attention to such nonsense.

Unfortunately for the Times and all the rest of the Democratic Party’s propaganda machine, reality intruded yesterday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that the CEO of Konnech, Eugene Yu, had been arrested as part of an investigation into the possible theft of personal identifying information of election workers.

“I want to thank my prosecutors and investigators for their commitment to eliminating cyber intrusions against government entities and local businesses,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Data breaches are an ongoing threat to our digital way of life. When we entrust a company to hold our confidential data, they must be willing and able to protect our personal identifying information from theft. Otherwise, we are all victims.

In Houston, True the Vote issued this press statement.

“True the Vote is honored to have played a small role in what must have been a wide ranging and complex investigation. The organization is profoundly grateful to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office for their thorough work and rapid action in this matter. True the Vote was sued last month by Konnech to try to silence our organization, including obtaining an ex-parte TRO, conducted in secret so that True the Vote had no opportunity to contest it. This TRO limited True the Vote's ability to speak on the litigation. Today Konnech CEO Eugene Yu was arrested based on alleged evidence of the very activities he and his organization attempted to suppress. Konnech was assisted by many reporters who unblinkingly accepted their now discredited claims as fact and simply repeated them.

According to True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht, "Election integrity should not be a partisan issue, nor should media try to suppress all conversation about it in a way that benefits one party. We will continue to report evidence of threats to our election process and work with law enforcement to ensure our elections are a secure space for all American voters."

Los Angeles District Attorney Gascon, a far-left Soros-backed prosecutor is working hard to downplay the significance of the arrest saying that his office’s investigation was “concerned solely with the personal identifying information of election workers.“ Still, the fact that Gascon’s office, which works hard to look the other way whenever crimes are committed, made the arrest tells you something about the strength of the evidence against Yu and Konnech. Obviously the evidence was so overwhelming Gascon had no choice but to act.

Now that we have gotten past the point of pretending that Konnech did nothing wrong, however, it is imperative that we push ahead with a full investigation of the company’s activities. A number of publications, including AND Magazine, have looked into the background of personnel working at Konnech and found what appear to be troubling connections to entities working for the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese intelligence. That information does not in and of itself prove that Konnech’s activities were directed by Beijing. It does suggest that maybe we should do now what should have been done some time ago, fully investigate Konnech and let the facts rather than political ideology drive our conclusions.

At the top of the list of questions to answer? Does Konnech work for Chinese intelligence, and if so what were the Chinese doing with all that data that was put on those Chinese servers?

