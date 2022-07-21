One of the hallmarks of Marxist organizations is the use of fronts. A front is a facade. It is a company or an organization that purports to be one thing but really exists to conceal a larger purpose. A local group that advocates for workers’ rights, for instance, might in fact be a branch of the Communist Party.

If you want to see how this works in practice in America today, a good, illustrative example would be the South Texas Human Rights Center (STHRC). According to its website, the STHRC is a “community based organization in Falfurrias, Texas dedicated to the promotion, protection, defense and exercise of human rights and dignity in South Texas. Our mission is to end death and suffering on the Texas/Mexico border through community initiatives.”

That sounds pretty good. It is very hard to argue with people who say they are against death and suffering.

So, what do these folks actually do and what is their objective?

First, they go out into the border area and they construct water stations for migrants to use in crossing the border. In effect, they create a daisy chain of way stations with prepositioned water for illegals to utilize in finding their way around border checkpoints and entering the country without permission. They aid and abet individuals deliberately breaking the law.

Second, they actively go out into the desert areas along the border to locate illegals and guide them into the country. In fact, if you are worried about your relatives who are sneaking into the country because you have not heard from them you can call STRHC and they will send folks out to find them.

The broader purpose of this activity is the remaking of American society. This is not a purely humanitarian operation based purely on concern for human suffering. This is a deliberate effort to replace the existing social, political and economic structure of the United States with one expressly built on Marxist principles.

Eduardo (Eddie) Canales is the founder of STHRC, and he runs the shop to this day. Canales has a long history of activism in a whole host of leftist organizations focused on fighting the “oppressive” nature of the United States. His real focus now however is on his job as Director of something called the National Network of Immigrant and Refugee Rights (NNIRR).

The NNIRR was founded in 1986. Its initial focus was on fighting laws that prevented employers from hiring illegal immigrants. This was in the group’s view unfair and oppressive. Since then it has dramatically expanded the scope of its activities.

The group seeks to:

Fundamentally change the immigration policy of the United States. In effect, it seeks open borders and a complete end to the enforcement of immigration laws.

To allow illegal immigrants to access all services and benefits available to American citizens.

To grant legal permanent residency to all illegals.

NNIRR characterizes itself as part of the “global movement for social and economic justice.” NNIRR condemns America’s immigration system as “brutal.” It claims that the United States imposes “a draconian form of social, economic and political control from the womb to the workplace” on illegal immigrants. NNIRR argues that “employer sanctions and the criminalization of work must be ended,” and that all immigrant workers “should have the freedom to join unions to improve wages and working conditions.”

Just for good measure, NNIRR also opposes any requirement that individuals work in return for receiving public benefits. It demands that “all immigrants [legal and illegal] should have access to all public services and benefits including driver licenses, higher education, and health care.”

NNIRR receives funding from a host of left-wing foundations that fund similar outfits around the country. It also works closely with a wide variety of other radical organizations which are focused on ending all immigration enforcement and opening America’s borders.

Representative of these groups is CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights of Los Angeles. CHIRLA wants amnesty for all illegals, maintains close ties to the Mexican government, and seeks to build the political power of illegal immigrants. It wants all illegal immigrants to be able to obtain U.S. citizenship.

CHIRLA is part of the We Are America Alliance – a coalition of leftist groups. Its goal is to help illegal immigrants “build political power” through “increased civic participation” in the American political process. The Alliance contributed heavily to Barack Obama’s election.

This is the real purpose behind the work of STHRC and all the groups associated with it. This is not about ameliorating human suffering. This is about a political agenda.

The people in these organizations believe that the United States is an inherently evil, racist nation. They abhor everything it stands for, and they adhere to the overtly racist belief that America is bad because of white people. Therefore, the key to changing America, demolishing the republic, and substituting a Marxist utopia is to change the ethnic composition of the country. The first step in doing so is to effectively erase the nation’s borders in order to import a new majority into the country.

Eddie Canales and his followers may be trucking water out into the desert, but this is no mission of mercy. This is revolution.

