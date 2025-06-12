This weekend, “No Kings” events are taking place all over the country. They are being organized by a group called Indivisible. Indivisible likes to portray itself as a coalition of grassroots groups that have come together to defend their nation against tyranny. That is, as you may have guessed, nonsense. Indivisible is a well-funded national organization run by professional agitators and supported by all the usual suspects in the world of radical leftist organizations in America. We did a deep dive on Indivisible a couple of months ago and are republishing it here for your convenience.

BEGIN REPRINT

All across America, “Hands Off” rallies are taking place, organized by a group called Indivisible. Indivisible describes itself this way:

“Action by action, day by day, group by group, Indivisibles are remaking our democracy.

Brought together by a practical guide to resist the Trump agenda, Indivisible is a movement of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.

They make calls. They show up. They speak with their neighbors. They organize. And through that work, they’ve built hundreds of mini-movements in support of their local values. And now, after practice, training, and repetition, they’ve built lasting power on their home turf and a massive, collective political muscle ready to be exercised each and every day in every corner of the country.”

In other words, Indivisible wants you to believe it is a grassroots outfit, a popular uprising. It is organic. It is spontaneous.

It is anything but.

Indivisible is a top-down organization run by two well-known Democratic party operatives Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg and financed by all the usual suspects who have been trying to destroy Donald Trump and the MAGA movement for at least eight years now.

Indivisible works with a vast array of actors in the universe of radical, revolutionary organizations inside the United States. These include the Democratic Socialists of America, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), MoveOn.org, Planned Parenthood, the Working Families Party, and the Tides Foundation. The Tides Foundation funds a wide variety of radical causes and has been repeatedly tied to the funding of the BLM riots that tore apart American cities in 2020.

Indivisible also gets funding via Democracy Alliance the dark money behemoth of radical causes. A host of fabulously wealthy Democratic donors pour money into the Democracy Alliance, which then distributes the money to those working day and night to tear down the existing political, economic and social order. This allows these individuals to fund the destruction of our democratic and capitalist society while preserving their anonymity.

The two radical operatives who run Indivisible day to day openly characterize the ongoing protests across the country as “a let a thousand flowers bloom” kind of moment. For those of you who have better things to do than wallow in Marxist history and ideology, that is a specific reference to a statement made by Mao Tse Tung in 1956. (Albeit a misquote – Mao spoke of a hundred flowers.) It is a strange, if revealing thing for people to say who want you to believe they are speaking for the American people and fighting for the future of the republic and democracy.

On Saturday, April 5th, Indivisible organized its first round of nationwide protests aimed at disrupting Donald Trump’s efforts to regain control over the federal government. It is already hard at work organizing the next nationwide round of actions. This time, they have chosen May 1st, otherwise known as International Workers Day, a Communist holiday.

“Our National Labor Commission is fighting fascism and building worker power! Throughout April, we’re building up to International Workers’ Day. This week, join us at two events to kick this off: Mass call with the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) on Thursday 4/3 at 5pm ET/4pm CT/3pm MT/2pm PT Saturday, 4/5 Hands Off! in-person actions against fascism across the country International Workers’ Day is also known as May Day. On May 1, 1886, during a period of extreme wealth inequality, social oppression, and political corruption, hundreds of thousands of workers across the US withheld their labor and took to the streets in a general strike against industrial barons, demanding an eight-hour work day. Nearly 140 years later, unelected billionaire oligarchs like Elon Musk are seizing control of our government. The bosses are using state power against the working class to suppress opposition, consolidate power, and destroy our ability to fight for a better life. But working people aren’t going anywhere. DSA Labor is building power for the short and long term, not only to stop authoritarianism but to transform our society into one in which workers are in the driver’s seat. We need you to join us in building towards May Day 2025, May Day 2028, and beyond.” Democratic Socialists of America

This is not about the American people fighting back against tyranny. This is about revolution, led as usual by members of the bourgeoisie who have come to hate the society that created them and made them rich. Call them Communists. Call them Jacobins. There is a reason why it is increasingly common to see mockups of guillotines at anti-Trump events.

These protests have nothing to do with “restoring democracy”. They are about rage and violence and revolution, and we can only shudder at what is yet to come.