AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Quackenbush's avatar
Linda Quackenbush
29m

Obama & Soros are the greatest instigators of mass destruction across America and the world. People who “clap & applaud” for abortion are absolutely deranged and these people are the ones running half of the country…May God help US

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture