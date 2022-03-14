Thermopylae is a mountain pass near the sea in northern Greece. Here sheer cliffs come down almost to the sea. A narrow area of flat land between the rock walls and the water is the only way to pass from north to south into the heart of ancient Greece. Recognizing this fact, the Greeks long ago built a wall across this isthmus.

In 480 BC the Persian king Xerxes at the head of an army of some 80,000 men invaded Greece and marched south. He was met at Thermopylae by a hastily assembled Greek army of roughly 7,000 men. Among them were the 300 Spartans under King Leonides who have attracted so much attention since.

For two days, against overwhelming odds, the Greeks held Thermopylae. Then they were betrayed.

Ephialtes, a local shepherd from Trachis, in exchange for financial reward, showed the Persians a footpath, the Anopaia path, which would allow them to traverse the seemingly unscalable cliffs and circle around the Greek defenses. On the third day using the path shown to them by Ephialtes, the Persians sent troops around the Greeks and appeared in their rear.

Recognizing the hopelessness of their position, King Leonides sent most of the Greeks south to fight another day. He, the 300, and perhaps 1000 Thespians and Thebans remained behind to buy time. They were slaughtered. Leonides himself was beheaded.

For over 2500 years, as a result of his actions at Thermopylae, the name Ephialtes has remained synonymous with the word traitor symbolizing a man who would sell out his nation for foreign gold.

Maybe no more. Maybe we have a new even more ugly example of what greed and arrogance will do to a man’s soul.

We have Joe Biden.

Days ago, the Iranians launched a dozen ballistic missiles at our consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil. These missiles were launched from Iranian territory. The Iranians have not just admitted this. They have bragged about it.

These were not rockets fired off locally by some cheap Hezbollah knock-off group. These were guided missiles. They are designed to go where they are intended to go.

These missiles did not just happen to hit in the vicinity of our consulate. The consulate was targeted. Only because the consulate is still under construction and not yet occupied were Americans not killed. There are Americans present, overseeing the consulate’s construction.

This is by any definition an act of war. Under any previous administration, we would be listening to an American President speaking to the nation and explaining the retaliatory actions he had already ordered.

Not with Joe Biden in the Oval Office. This is the official response of our State Department to this attack.

"The United States strongly condemns the missile strikes on Erbil, Iraq last night that emanated from Iran. The strikes were an outrageous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. No U.S. facilities were damaged, or personnel injured, and we have no indications the attack was directed at the United States."

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told Fox News on Sunday that “this was a very concerning attack” but "we do not believe the U.S. consulate was actually the target of this missile attack."

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, said the U.S. condemns the “criminal attack on civilian targets in Irbil”, noting that "Iranian regime elements have claimed responsibility for this attack and must be held accountable for this flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty”.

An Iranian attack on the United States of America is being officially characterized as an attack on Iraq. The fact that a dozen missiles impacted all around our facility is now dismissed. We have “no indications” that there was any intention to strike Americans.

Not since Benghazi have, we seen such lies. The foundation has been set. There will be no response. Attacks on American diplomatic installations will be ignored. It is open season on the United States of America.

Even many of the most strident critics of Joe Biden do not yet fully comprehend the magnitude of what is occurring. They continue to push the narrative that Joe is weak and infirm and that all we are seeing is incompetence. Would that it were so.

The evidence has been overwhelming for many years that Joe Biden is a man who has been bought and sold by the enemies of this nation. The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop alone show that – like Ephialtes – Joe long ago decided gold was more important to him than country.

Biden has been in office for 14 months. Everywhere you look you see a world on fire and America threatened. Things that only moments ago seemed unthinkable now seem perfectly possible. We are begging Venezuela and Iran for oil. We have abandoned Afghanistan and are standing by impotent as China forms an alliance with this new terrorist superstate. Any day now we may see a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Russian missiles in Venezuela, and Iranian terrorist attacks on our soil.

Despite the State Department and White House's official statements that there is nothing to see here, the New York Times reported yesterday that the missile strikes seemed at least “to be a calibrated warning to the United States and, perhaps, Israel.”

We did not get here simply because this administration does not have its act together. We are here because someone is helping the enemy.

