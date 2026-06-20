https://rumble.com/v7bh5ie-sam-faddis-details-how-homeless-people-are-allowed-and-encouraged-to-vote-i.html

Under California law, you can list your “address” as a bus stop or stretch of sidewalk and tell them to send your mail-in ballot to some address to which you have no connection. Tell them you cannot write, and when the ballot comes back marked with an X, that will be just fine. The X will be “witnessed” by someone who may not even exist, but no worries. They will count it just the same.