The Biden administration is built on the principle of denying reality. Afghanistan is a terrorist super state. China may blockade Taiwan any day. Iran may detonate a nuclear weapon tomorrow. The war in Ukraine continues to threaten to escalate into an all-out world war.

Nothing to see here. All is good. Americans can sleep well in their beds at night.

Perhaps, though, nowhere is the complete disconnect between reality and pretense more evident than at our “border” with Mexico. Biden has abandoned all efforts to control the flow of migrants into this country. He has, in fact, directed significant resources to help migrants get here, building what amounts to a conveyor belt for them across Central America.

Every city and state now feels the impact of this deliberate malfeasance. Perhaps nowhere is the physical reality more evident however than in El Paso.

A massive migrant camp has emerged in the heart of the city near Sacred Heart Church. It extends for many blocks in all directions. People live on the sidewalks, in the streets and anywhere there is a flat surface. The situation is so extreme that the city has now closed off streets in the vicinity of the encampment. It is no longer safe for vehicles to transit the area.

The closure is a “necessary public safety precaution needed to attend to the growth of migrants who have arrived in the area over the last several weeks,” a news release from the City stated.

“There is a concern that there is going to be an accident in that area. There’s also concerns in terms of the public health component to all of this,” said Laura Cruz Acosta, a spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

Migrants living on the streets are concerned for the safety of their families and are afraid they will be hit by passing cars.

“We also have kids, families, kids that play here on the sidewalk close to the street where the cars circulate. We are being more careful when it comes to that situation,” says Gabriella Viloria from Venezuela.

Sanitation in this sprawling Third World slum is non-existent. In one alleyway in the area, signs have been posted saying in Spanish, “Don’t pee or poop here, please.”

The alley in question is overflowing with garbage. The entire area smells of urine and feces.

The city also shut down streetcar service recently. There was too much danger of running over people living in the street.

There are so many migrants in El Paso that drivers have been warned by the city to exercise extra caution when driving anywhere near the border or downtown.

“Many migrants have been crossing major roadways in large groups,” read a press release from the City of El Paso.

The filth in El Paso at least appears to have been good for the business of a local company. Bio-One of El Paso is now advertising a feces cleanup service.

“Human and animal feces are considered biohazardous waste and should be remediated by professionals. If left unattended or improperly disinfected, risk of disease may follow. The Bio-One of El Paso team is trained to help.” “At Bio-One of El Paso, we follow a proven course of action to remediate these biohazards: 1. Visit the property and assess the situation 2. Tailor a disinfection plan to your unique needs and goals 3. Trained and experienced team members will carry out the agreed-upon plan 4. While working, our team will abide by OSHA safety protocols and follow federal and state biohazard disposal guidelines.” “There is a lot of hard work and expertise that goes into urine and feces cleanup. If not treated professionally, diseases such as Hepatitis A, E. Coli, Rotavirus, and Norovirus can linger and impact your life. An expert team is required to ensure proper and complete remediation.”

In response to the flood of humanity into his city, the mayor of El Paso has declared an emergency. His declaration of emergency reads in part.

“DUE TO A HUMANITARIAN, SECURITY AND ECONOMIC CRISIS

RESULTING FROM A MASS MIGRATION THROUGH EL PASO WHEREAS, for federal fiscal year 2023, Southwest encounters are at 1,055,320 of which 419,147 are a result of Title 42; and WHEREAS, the El Paso sector of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had 39,512 land border encounters in the month of March, 2023; and WHEREAS, thousands of migrants are currently present and seeking shelter while exposed to the elements in the City’s downtown area; and WHEREAS, the Department of Homeland Security has created an immigration benefit through which migrants from certain nations can request asylum and be paroled into the country; and…. WHEREAS, upon the migrants’ arrival into the United States, they are held by CBP who process, set for hearing and then release migrants onto El Paso streets with little to no resources; and WHEREAS, the number of migrants in need of shelter exceeds the shelter space available through local, state, and federal partnerships; and… NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF EL PASO: 1. That an emergency exists as described in clear and specific terms in the recitals above, which are incorporated herein. 2. That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for the City of El Paso pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code….”

In short, the federal government is allowing people into the country, dumping them in El Paso, and doing nothing to address the obvious issues of sanitation and housing. Joe Biden brought the Third World into Texas and then simply walked away from the problem.

It will get much worse. In Juarez, Mexico just across the border, there are 35,000 people waiting to cross. They will do so on May 11th when Title 42 expires and the last vestiges of border control vanish for good.

Joe Biden can hide in the White House, avoid the topic and direct his press secretary to continue to lie. He cannot change the reality on the ground. One of our greatest cities is vanishing before our eyes, buried under a mountain of trash and human waste. El Paso is dying. It is being replaced by Calcutta in Texas.

