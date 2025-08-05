AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
14hEdited

"DOGE" ... all of the questionable: 501(c)(3)'s, NGO's, Obama - Clinton - Biden - Soros business organizations, known and susceptible Deep State. Then(!), claw-back all of the taxpayer funds and ultimately eliminate the cancerous threat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture