Buckle Up New York

Nov 10, 2025

Communists do not rule via democratic means. Why do you think Mamdani will confine himself to working through the existing legal system? When “communes” seize apartment buildings, declare autonomous zones, and occupy college campuses, where will the Mayor be? On the barricades with his comrades.

