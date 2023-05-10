It appears that gunfire has broken out on the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge - as far as anyone has determined it appears that there may be a Mexican Army vehicle engaging another vehicle with machine guns.

A large-scale incident is taking place at the US / MEXICO Border as of 4:35 PM Eastern US time today (Wednesday) - VERY HEAVY GUNFIRE is being exchanged at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. via Hal Turner Radio.

We will update any details as we received them below.

Click the video above…

Share