Breaking: Gunfire Breaks Out On Our Southern Border
Heavy gunfire reported at the U.S. Mexico border at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge
It appears that gunfire has broken out on the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge - as far as anyone has determined it appears that there may be a Mexican Army vehicle engaging another vehicle with machine guns.
A large-scale incident is taking place at the US / MEXICO Border as of 4:35 PM Eastern US time today (Wednesday) - VERY HEAVY GUNFIRE is being exchanged at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. via Hal Turner Radio.
We will update any details as we received them below.
Click the video above…
I hit 'like', but I do not like what I am seeing / hearing. How long before we experience this on our side of the border? Thank you for the information Mr. Faddis.