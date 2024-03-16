Somewhere in the boardrooms of America’s corporations are a whole bunch of people who have absolutely no idea how ordinary Americans live and don’t care. All they care about is money, and in pursuit of it, they will make seemingly any number of immoral and patently stupid decisions.

Bud Light is a cheap, virtually tasteless beverage marketed to blue-collar Americans on a budget. It’s a working man’s beer sold to guys on their way home to momma and the kids and looking forward to watching the game this weekend.

So Anheuser-Busch decided, of course, that it would hire a guy named Dylan Mulvaney who likes to dress up in women’s clothes, take bubble baths and prance around in a disgusting “minstrel show” like parody of a woman as its spokesperson.

That didn’t work out very well.

Ford has the number one selling pickup truck in America. Those trucks are driven by hard working men and women in rural areas and small towns. They log a lot of miles, and even filling stations are sometimes few and far between.

So, Ford went all in on ruinously expensive all-electric pickups that no one wants and no one could possibly keep charged. No one is buying them. They are stacking up at dealerships. Ford is cutting production dramatically.

Was that really so hard to see coming?

But, nothing beats the decision of Tyson Foods to start closing plants, firing American workers, and go all-in on hiring recently arrived illegals to fill the spots in their processing plants. That decision has ignited a firestorm and a nationwide boycott of Tyson Foods products.

Check out Tyson Foods website. It is filled with homey black-and-white photos and glowing descriptions of its history.

“The Tyson Foods story begins during the Great Depression. In 1931, John W. Tyson moves his family to Springdale, Arkansas, in search of new opportunities. He finds them, thousands of them, all feathered and squawking. He begins delivering chickens to larger markets in the Midwest.”

This is the quintessential American rags-to-riches story. Hard work. Family values. Decency.

Oh, and now firing all your workers so you can replace them with illegal immigrants who you will pay virtually nothing and subject to horrifying workplace conditions.

Leaving all morality and decency aside for a moment, was it really impossible for the high-priced talent in the Tyson Foods’ front office to figure out that this particularly sleazy move was not going to go down well with the people who buy its products?

Tyson is based in Arkansas. It markets its cheap products under a variety of labels. One of those is Jimmy Dean. Jimmy was an American country music star who started the sausage brand now owned by Tyson. Jimmy grew up dirt poor in Texas. Probably his biggest hit was “Big John” a tribute to American coal workers.

Thank God Jimmy is no longer with us because if we were he would be fighting mad right about now.

Another of the Tyson brands is Hillshire Farms. This is how that company describes itself.

“In 1934, our founder, Fritz Bernegger, started the Hillshire Farm® brand with a dream to deliver only the best to his customers – the best cuts of meat from the best farms with the best practices. His legacy still holds true today as the Hillshire Farm® brand continues to provide only the highest quality products for the whole family to enjoy.”

Fritz was from Austria. He was a legal immigrant. He came to this country and built a company that sold kielbasa sausage and other smoked meats from the ground up. I wonder how Fritz would feel about firing all your workers and replacing them with people who began their time in this country by violating our laws and expecting legal residents of the country to support them with their tax dollars?

Ball Park Hot Dogs is another of Tyson Foods’ many brands. It has another all-American backstory. In 1958 the Detroit Tigers decided they weren’t satisfied with the quality of the hot dogs being sold in their stadium. They had a competition to select a new dog, and Hygrade Food Products, owned by the Slotkin family won. Ball Park Franks became the official hot dog of the Detroit Tigers. Their recipe remains a secret to this day.

Ball Park Franks are sold all over the country today. More Americans buy and eat Ball Park Franks than any other hot dog.

Or at least they did.

Americans are furious over the Tyson Foods’ decision to fire legal Americans, bring in lawyers, and start finding ways to give jobs to illegals. Nationwide a boycott is ramping up against all Tyson Food brands. Somewhere in the bowels of the corporate headquarters in Arkansas presumably some very high-priced advisors are scratching their heads and wondering what all the fuss is about.

Let them wonder. Boycott everything Tyson owns. Let it rot in the store. Trust me, Jimmy Dean would approve.