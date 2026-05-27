Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York City, is a Communist. He believes in the “decommodification” of private real estate. For those of you who do not speak Marxist, that means he wants the city to take control of real estate in New York City. Apartment buildings currently owned by individuals or corporations will come under the control of communes.

Up until now, this has been a fantasy. Not anymore. Mamdani just laid out the plan for how this will happen. It’s called “Block by Block”. It is now the official policy of New York City.

It works like this. Mamdani and the equally Marxist Cea Weaver, the head of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, intend to use all the means at their disposal to pressure commercial landlords in New York until such time as said landlords have had enough, can’t fight anymore, and step aside. The City will then buy out the properties and become the landlord, with the actual management of the property in question handled by some sort of tenants’ association or organization. What was private property will no longer be. It will now belong to the people in the form of a workers’ collective.

Lest you think this is an exaggeration, here are some quotes by Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s point person on housing:

“Private property, including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership, is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building’ public policy.”

“Homeownership is racist/failed public policy.” ·

“For centuries, we’ve really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good, and we are going to, in transitioning to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of shared equity, will require that we think about it differently... Families, especially White families, but some POC families who are homeowners as well, are going to have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have.”

Cea hasn’t stopped at simply identifying the problem, however. She has been remarkably up front about exactly how to destroy the horrible capitalist, racist, cisgendered edifice she so detests.

“But investment in enforcement is not in itself enough,” Weaver wrote. The city, as the New York Post put it in an editorial, can then pass “laws that cause real-estate values to collapse.”

You need to understand that in Weaver’s world, the city’s “lack of a profit motive” is a great advantage. The city can ignore considerations of profit and loss and use its taxing and regulatory powers to drive out private actors. It can destroy private landlords and then seize control of their assets when they are forced to flee the market.

“With its multibillion-dollar capital budget, the city has the capacity to act as a non-speculative market actor: purchasing buildings where the landlord is no longer interested in ownership.”

“We need to combine the power to enforce housing standards and the power to finance and acquire rental housing — two capacities the city already has.”

Cea Weaver - Stabilization and Speculation

Mamdani is no less committed to the goal of taking real estate out of the hands of private owners and giving it to the “people”.

“To go further toward the Vienna model, we have to go beyond the market. We can establish community land trusts to gradually buy up housing on the private market and convert it to community owners. We can give tenants a right of first refusal to buy out their landlords when buildings go up for sale. And we can fully commit to a new era of social housing, ending subsidies for luxury housing development and using our wealth to build beautiful, high-quality social housing projects that offer good homes and strong communities to everyone. We won’t decommodify housing overnight, but we know what we have to do and we have history to guide us.”

Zohran Mamdani 2025

In a rational world, Mamdani and company would recognize that if you want better housing and better living conditions in general, you should work on growing the economy and reducing taxes. Create good jobs that pay a living wage. Leave more money in people’s pockets. Everyone will prosper. Living conditions will improve.

Communists don’t think like that, however. Money falls from the sky in their world. Government is the answer to everything. A horrible, soul-sucking ideology invented by two mad German philosophers who never actually accomplished anything in the real world is the answer. A system that has produced terrifying totalitarian nightmares everywhere it has ever been tried will work this time. The promised land, the workers’ paradise, is just around the corner.

Up until now, this has all been theory. It has been the rantings of coffeehouse revolutionaries and slogans to be changed at the next May Day parade. No longer. The Marxists are in control in New York City, and block by block, they actually intend to seize private property from its rightful owners.