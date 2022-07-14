The mainstream press is making a big deal about the formation of a new organization founded by “moderate” Republicans, which is focused on supporting Democrat Josh Shapiro for Governor in Pennsylvania. Per the narrative being trumpeted, these Republicans are terrified by the “extremism” of Doug Mastriano the Republican candidate for Governor. They are fighting hard to save the Commonwealth from the scourge of radical, right-wing ideology. This is, as you will no doubt have already guessed what we in the intelligence business call – “A Lie.”

At the heart of this supposed organic rising of “moderates” is a new outfit called Republicans for Shapiro. This organization is the creation of a guy named Jim Greenwood. Greenwood was once upon a time a member of the Pennsylvania state legislature and continues to claim that he is a Republican.

Greenwood says he does not know Shapiro but has heard he is “a very bright, very thoughtful, mainstream man of good character.” He is hosting a fund-raiser for Shapiro in September. It should be noted that in 2020 Greenwood raised millions for Joe Biden and created a similar organization in Pennsylvania to oppose Trump.

Greenwood is not a moderate Republican concerned about a radical political candidate. He is a shill for Big Pharma. When Greenwood left politics he took over a lobbying firm called the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). BIO is one of the biggest lobbying firms in the world. In particular, it represents every single one of the major players in the COVID vaccine market and has been part of the push for vaccine mandates and every other part of the mad COVID mandates regimen that has oppressed Americans for the last two years.

BiO has an entire subsidiary website it operates explicitly to convince people that COVID vaccines are safe and they should continue to take them. That site, COVID Vaccine Facts states things like:

“With vaccine development moving so quickly, it is easy to understand why some people are asking whether a vaccine for Covid-19 will be safe and effective. But it is important to remember the very strict scientific and regulatory process vaccine developers must follow to bring a new product to patients, even during the current pandemic. The independent experts at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will not approve a vaccine unless there is data to show the vaccine is:

Safe for use following a series of random, placebo-based clinical trials of thousands of people;

Shown to be effective at preventing the disease; and

Proven to be produced or manufactured consistently, safely, and at a high quality.

Visit “How are vaccines developed” to learn more about how the vaccine development process works.

In addition to the FDA’s own rigorous rules and safeguards, there are other layers of oversight to ensure that there is a constant focus on patient safety at every step of the development, approval, and distribution process.”

Nowhere in this pack of lies is there any reference to the fact that the vaccines were pushed on Americans pursuant to emergency use authorizations which explicitly involve skipping the normal approval process. There is also conspicuously no mention of the fact that the pharmaceutical companies are legally granted immunity from lawsuits connected to the health effects of these vaccines.

When Greenwood left BIO in 2020 he moved to DLA Piper, a K Street law firm representing Big Pharma and pushing exactly the same agenda. In particular, DLA Piper represents Pfizer the giant vaccine maker that made $13.2 billion from vaccine sales in the first quarter of this year alone. Presumably, future profits will be even greater. The FDA just authorized Pfizer’s new vaccine for infants as young as six months old.

Jim Greenwood is the head of DLA Piper's Life Sciences Policy group. He advises clients “on a variety of legislative, regulatory and policy issues impacting the Healthcare and Life Sciences sectors.” In other words, Greenwood is still a lobbyist and helps his clients, first and foremost Pfizer, get the government to give them want they want.

As DLA Piper says on their own website:

“We provide strategic counseling and advocacy for pharmaceutical, medical device, and biologics companies in a wide range of matters. Our lawyers, policy advisors, and consultants know how government works because most have held senior elected, appointed, and staff positions in one or more branches of government. The group has extensive experience representing businesses before federal agencies, Congress, and the White House. The team leverages their experience and broad relationships with key policymakers in Congress and the Administration to help businesses obtain successful outcomes on key policy initiatives.”

DLA Piper has connections. They know people. They will get you the approvals you need to keep pumping untested, experimental products into people’s veins.

Greenwood is far from the biggest name at DLA Piper. Former House leaders Dick Armey and Dick Gephardt work there as does former Senate majority leader George Mitchell. So did Kamala Harris’s husband until he stepped down when she was elected Vice-President.

So, Jim Greenwood is not organizing resistance to Doug Mastriano, because he feels Mastriano is some sort of threat to democracy. Greenwood is organizing resistance to Mastriano because he perceives that Mastriano is a threat to Pfizer’s bottom line. The Wolf administration has been very heavy-handed in regard to COVID mandates of all kinds. For a company banking on continued profits from an endless regimen of vaccines and vaccine boosters, this has been ideal. Shapiro can safely be counted on to continue Wolf’s policies.

Mastriano would be something else entirely. His base is composed of individuals focused on personal freedom and individual choice. As Governor, he will be highly unlikely to force people to take medicines they do not want or be responsive to the needs of giant multinational corporations. Mastriano might just let people decide for themselves what they do and do not want to put in their bodies.

For the corporate elite and their lackeys, like Jim Greenwood, that is intolerable. The rabble must do as they are told and keep their mouths shut. Any resistance to mandates must be crushed.

So, Jim Greenwood is in Pennsylvania with the mandate to impose Pfizer’s will on Pennsylvanians. Big Pharma wants Shapiro because Big Pharma wants you to keep taking the jab.