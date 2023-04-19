Video clips are circulating online of a Navy nurse practitioner delivering a lecture to service members in Bahrain, home of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. In the video, the nurse explains in great detail how she gains the trust of the children of servicemembers and gets the children to talk to her about sex, sexually transmitted diseases, birth control, and gender transition. She also makes crystal clear that in accordance with the policy of “Big Navy” she conceals all of the information confided in her from parents.

When confronted by a furious parent in the audience on this policy, the nurse does not back down. She thanks the parent for sharing his “opinion” and then reiterates that it is critical for her to conceal information from parents in order to gain the “trust” of the children with whom she meets.

This is a serving U.S. Navy officer – in an official setting – saying that you need to understand that it is now official DoD policy to come between you and your kids.

Most Americans are aware of the radical transgender agenda sweeping the nation. Most continue, however, to be quite unaware of how powerful and widespread this movement has become. We are not talking about handfuls of radicals in San Francisco or a stray physician who has gone off the rails.

This movement is now in control of the most powerful organs of the United States Government. It has become official government policy that your kids are not really yours. Government bureaucrats will decide what is best for them, and increasingly that will include deciding when and if your kids will be subjected to monstrous sexual mutilation and hormone therapy.

In a recent edition of the American Journal of Public Health, several military doctors wrote that the only pathway for children of military members who present with gender dysphoria symptoms is to immediately move towards "gender-affirming health care, such as puberty suppression and affirming hormones." The doctors said that on the basis of "human rights," "youths… have an inherent ability and right to consent to gender-affirming therapy." They then went on to state that in their opinion 7-year-olds can make their own medical decisions.

If you have kids, you probably thought 7-year-olds needed to be told when to go to bed, when to brush their teeth and be reminded to pick their toys up off the floor. Now you understand that they have been vested with the authority to decide when to start chemically castrating themselves.

The authors of this mad thesis did not stop at stating their personal opinions. They demanded that the military train all of its doctors to provide radical “gender-affirming care.” They also noted that any doctor refusing to affirm a 7-year-old’s gender identity was "unethical."

"Some well-intentioned military-affiliated clinicians may not be aware that a ‘watchful waiting’ approach has a different risk profile than a gender-affirmative approach (which allows for gender identity exploration), and that ‘conversion therapy’ is unethical, harmful, and generally illegal," the doctors said. "Patients may face ‘gatekeeping’ and major delays in care, including protracted and pathologizing psychiatric evaluations that question patient motives."

"[L]aws [banning transgender drugs]… assume that [gender diverse] adolescents and their parents are incapable of understanding the risks and benefits of gender-affirming medical care and then deciding what is in the youth’s best interest," the doctors continued. "Prior research has found that children can begin participating in their medical decision-making as early as age seven years with gradual increases in decision-making capacity, and adolescents prefer shared decision-making."

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm, an organization of physicians seeking to restore the medical profession to the Hippocratic Oath had this to say about the article in question. "The notion that 7-year-old children are capable of such decisions is beyond laughable," Dr. Goldfarb said.

Dr. Goldfarb added, "Just because a child states that they understand the implications of gender transitioning does not mean that they can conceive of their future regrets….These physicians should examine the literature and face the reality that the reason that Finland, Norway, Denmark, and the U.K. have opted to severely restrict the use of puberty blockers and sex-characteristic altering hormones is that we have little if any evidence that we are not hurting more children that we are helping."

Dr. Goldfarb went on to blast a study used by the DoD doctors in their article, calling it "propaganda."

[Here is a link to the Jordan Peterson interview mentioned in the above tweet with Chloe Cole - a woman who was treated at a young age under the theory of “gender affirming” care - who began “detransitioning” back to her biologic female gender at around 16. She received a double mastectomy at age 15 and regrets that she will never be able to breast feed…]

The idea that a child who cannot drive a car and cannot buy cigarettes should be legally afforded the capacity to consent to genital mutilation and horrifying hormonal treatments would be laughable were it not so monstrous. That supposed professional physicians subscribe to this nonsense is proof positive of the existence of mass psychosis. It says something very bad about the state of our society that this kind of insanity is published by supposed professional journals.

It says something much, much worse when the institutions that exist to protect us from foreign enemies have turned against us and are propagating this evil. It is 2023. Big Navy just took control of your kids, and they’re not going to tell you what they’re doing to them.

