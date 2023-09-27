Welcome to the end times. A demented old man bought and paid for by hostile foreign powers sits on the throne. Marxist/Anarchist ideology reigns supreme. The police are demonized and stripped of all authority. Lawlessness is celebrated. Everyone is a victim, and looting is a sport.
Philadelphia has degenerated into anarchy. Organized gangs of looters smash windows and steal everything and anything from stores on entire blocks. Social media “influencers” celebrate online glorifying the violence and criminal behavior.
All liquor stores in the city have been closed. That follows break-ins at 18 such stores overnight. The oppressed are looting only because they need food and clothing you understood, but first they must get trashed.
The decision to shutter more than two dozen Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations was "in the interest of employee safety and while we assess the damage and loss that occurred," Shawn M. Kelly, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said in a statement.
The stores will reopen "when it is safe to do so and when the damage is repaired," Kelly said.
This was not spontaneous. This was not a protest that spiraled out of control. This was organized and systematic. Reporting shows looters meeting ahead of time to decide where to go and then moving methodically along streets from store to store. It even captures looters discussing what stores to hit next in the midst of the chaos.
Philadelphia is the latest city to suffer, but this kind of looting on a mass scale is happening all across the country. As we have reported previously it is big business fueled by the complete breakdown in law and order and changes in laws that often mean no one serves jail time even if caught.
Perhaps we should not wonder at this spectacle. A nation that glorifies criminals does not control its borders, and tolerates a foreign puppet in the White House should probably expect this kind of thing to happen.
Welcome to Bidenworld.
No police. No civilization.
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Methinks that dress rehearsals for the 2024 election year season are underway.
When one looks back, there's an uncanny correlation between media-frenzy "police brutality" / "police victim" "killings" and election years.
Expect that BLM (or a renamed BLM as financial questions about the original have become troublesome), Antifa and maybe some new AstroTurf group(s) will emerge.
Given the economy, maybe they'll even bring "Occupy" out of storage.
My cousin, who makes deliveries to Dollar Generals regionally, just told me on Monday that he has watched a half dozen robberies in those stores in the Philly/Camden/Pennsauken area in the past week, all in broad daylight. The managers are not allowed to stop the thieves. They can only ask them to please not take the goods. All of them have security, but they are not allowed to do anything about it. Police are not to be called. He’s been doing this for over two years, but this is the first this has happened, and he can’t believe what he’s seeing.