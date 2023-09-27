Welcome to the end times. A demented old man bought and paid for by hostile foreign powers sits on the throne. Marxist/Anarchist ideology reigns supreme. The police are demonized and stripped of all authority. Lawlessness is celebrated. Everyone is a victim, and looting is a sport.

Philadelphia has degenerated into anarchy. Organized gangs of looters smash windows and steal everything and anything from stores on entire blocks. Social media “influencers” celebrate online glorifying the violence and criminal behavior.

All liquor stores in the city have been closed. That follows break-ins at 18 such stores overnight. The oppressed are looting only because they need food and clothing you understood, but first they must get trashed.

The decision to shutter more than two dozen Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations was "in the interest of employee safety and while we assess the damage and loss that occurred," Shawn M. Kelly, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said in a statement.

The stores will reopen "when it is safe to do so and when the damage is repaired," Kelly said.

This was not spontaneous. This was not a protest that spiraled out of control. This was organized and systematic. Reporting shows looters meeting ahead of time to decide where to go and then moving methodically along streets from store to store. It even captures looters discussing what stores to hit next in the midst of the chaos.

Philadelphia is the latest city to suffer, but this kind of looting on a mass scale is happening all across the country. As we have reported previously it is big business fueled by the complete breakdown in law and order and changes in laws that often mean no one serves jail time even if caught.

Perhaps we should not wonder at this spectacle. A nation that glorifies criminals does not control its borders, and tolerates a foreign puppet in the White House should probably expect this kind of thing to happen.

Welcome to Bidenworld.

No police. No civilization.

Share