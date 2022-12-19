All throughout history people have enslaved other people. The word slave in English is in fact derived from the word “Slav” a recognition of the untold millions of people of Slavic descent bought and sold by the Ottoman Turks and other Europeans in the Middle Ages. The transatlantic slave trade brought millions of people from West Africa to the Americas. Arab slave traders captured and sold East Africans into slavery into the late 1800s.

Most of us think that slavery is a thing of the past. We are wrong. Ask Joe Biden and the members of his administration working overtime to pump millions of new slaves from all over the world into the modern-day plantation system that exists right here in the United States today.

A recent Reuters investigation exposed the wholesale employment of illegal child laborers in Alabama factories by at least four major suppliers of parts to the Hyundai Motor Co and its sister Kia Corporation. State and federal agencies are currently investigating the apparent employment of child laborers in as many as six other factories in the same state.

In one factory owned by Hwashin America Corp, a supplier to the two car brands in the south Alabama town of Greenville, a 14-year-old Guatemalan girl was employed assembling auto body components. At another company, Ajin Industrial Co., in the east Alabama town of Cusseta, a former production engineer told Reuters he worked with at least 10 minors. Six other former employees of Ain provided similar testimony.

In July it was revealed that workers as young as 12 were employed by Smart Alabama LLD, a Hyundai subsidiary in Luverne, Alabama. In August, the U.S. Department of Labor said that SL Alabama LLC, another Hyundai supplier also employed underage workers including at least one 13-year-old. All told at least ten separate Alabama plants have been investigated based on similar allegations.

The scope of the employment of illegal minors, all from other nations, in factories in Alabama is widespread. In August when Alabama state inspectors arrived unannounced at one factory, illegal employees flooded out the back doors and fled before they could be questioned. That doesn’t happen without management being fully aware of and involved in the employment of individuals they know are illegal to employ.

Despite this, with an apparently straight face, Hyundai, in a statement, told Reuters it “does not condone or tolerate violations of labor law” and requires that “our suppliers and business partners strictly adhere to the law.” Kia said it “strongly condemns any practice of child labor and does not tolerate any unlawful or unethical workplace practices internally or within our business partners and suppliers.”

Right.

Here is the sad truth. Companies all over the United States are hiring individuals known to be working in violation of U.S. law. These individuals enter the United States illegally via human trafficking networks pumping individuals across the United States border with Mexico. Those networks are run by Mexican drug cartels. The Biden administration has effectively terminated all efforts to interfere with this massive human smuggling operation. It is keeping the border open in order to guarantee the supply of these illegal workers to factories and agricultural enterprises inside the United States.

These illegal workers pay the drug cartels to be brought here. Since they do not usually have the cash to pay for their transportation, illegal workers effectively borrow this money from the cartels to pay their freight. They arrive in the United States owing huge amounts of money to the ultra-violent cartels, which must be repaid at exorbitant interest rates.

The illegals then contract with third-party brokers to secure placement at factories or farms all over America. These brokers know exactly how the illegals get here. They place them anyway – for a fee. They also supply the illegals with false documents like Social Security cards.

The factories in which the illegals are placed also know precisely what is happening. They employ legions of non-English speaking workers with no known work history. Many of these workers are clearly underage.

Nobody involved in this enterprise has any illusions about what is happening.

The illegals live crammed into tiny apartments or disintegrating mobile homes. They have no prayer of actually ever paying off the cartels that brought them here. They are doomed to live out their existence as modern-day slaves. They have no hope of ever really living the American dream.

When the stories about Hyundai and Kia’s employment of child laborers began to break earlier this year, Jose Munoz Hyundai’s chief operating officer came out with a series of aggressive statements. He ordered the carmaker’s purchasing department to cease business with the suppliers named in the news reports “as soon as possible.” He also said the company would investigate all suppliers to Hyundai's Alabama operations. Munoz even promised that Hyundai would end the use of third-party staffing agencies.

Hyundai was not pleased. It backed away from Munoz’s remarks. Munoz suddenly became unavailable for follow-up interviews.

Among the children found working illegally in Alabama, Reuters reported were two Guatemalan brothers, aged 13 and 15. They crossed into the United States without any family members. They lived in a house with other workers. The home was owned by the president of the staffing agency that hired them. The boys’ cousin, also employed at the same plant, said no one at the factory ever verified workers’ ages. “They didn’t ask any questions,” the cousin said.

The Biden administration is bought and paid for by the kleptocracy that aspires to rule America for its own financial benefit and according to its own twisted amoral ideology. Even as it claims its open border philosophy is somehow a sign of altruism and love for its fellow man this cabal in fact is betraying every principle on which this nation was founded. It is betraying American workers, making a mockery of any dedication to the welfare of the common man, and working overtime to replace the American working class with a permanent underclass.

The children condemned to servitude in America’s factories are not just victims. They are slaves. Joe Biden’s slaves.

Share