On May 14, 2022, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Communist Party of Guangdong Province held a meeting. Its purpose was to discuss the measures necessary to follow the direction from Beijing to begin the transition to a war footing. The Committee reached these conclusions about immediate necessary actions.

“First, quickly build a joint command system between the military and the civil government. Second, to coordinate the mobilization preparation of a strategic victory. Focus in the Taiwan Straits Area: Replenish military sources, ensure forward push, ensure loading, ensure the navigation, and ensure island seizing Focus in the South China Sea Area: Complementing blind areas, maintaining rights and interests, supporting transportation, protecting islands and reefs, and controlling sea areas.” (translated from the Chinese)

The Chinese are preparing to go to war. And Biden wants to make sure they have the money to do it right.

Donald Trump prevented the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) from investing in companies owned or controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Predictably enough, with Biden in office, that decision is now on the verge of being reversed. This means that this retirement fund which holds the savings of uniformed military personnel, members of the Intelligence Community, and other federal employees will likely soon be sending its money to Beijing to help finance the building of hypersonic missiles, aircraft carriers, and other weapons systems explicitly designed to kill Americans and destroy our bases in the Pacific.

At a recent hearing in Washington, six U.S. Senators and a bipartisan group of House members spoke against this move and delivered letters condemning the impending decision to invest in China.

“U.S. service members and other federal employees would likely be shocked to learn that the FRTIB is unaware of which companies make up these approved funds or what risk those companies pose. They do not want their retirement dollars to underwrite the development of the CCP’s advanced weapons systems and military modernization. They do not want to be implicated in sponsoring genocide of the Uyghur people, equipping concentration camps, and trafficking in forced labor. They do not want to invest in an opaque mutual fund platform in which Chinese companies do not adhere to federal securities laws or submit to adequate disclosure requirements. When they invest through the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), they rightly expect the FRTIB will protect them and their investments from these types of dangerous investments.

“It is evident that the FRTIB cannot live up to that expectation at this time. For these, and several other reasons, we again urge the Board to cancel, or, at minimum, postpone implementation of its Mutual Fund Window initiative until your Board can ensure that no TSP funds are invested in dangerous, noncompliant or opaque Chinese securities, as well as commit to providing TSP account-holders as much transparency as possible about where their hard-earned savings are being invested.”

Similar warnings came in a letter signed by a number of prominent retired American military officers.

“We write to express our strong objections to the prospect that retirement savings of our men and women in uniform or those, like us, who have formerly served in the U.S. military, would be invested in companies owned or controlled by America’s most dangerous enemy: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is our professional judgment that mutual funds with such companies in (the) portfolio must be excluded from the Mutual Fund Window that the Thrift Savings Plan expects to open to federal retirees next month. Under Chinese law, all PRC companies are obliged to assist the Party and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) whenever asked to do so. Worse yet, some of those Chinese corporations listed or traded in our capital markets actually work directly for the PLA. It is completely unacceptable that our servicemen and women, past and present – or, for that matter their civilian counterparts among the federal workforce – might be put in a position where their investments may help acquire weapons intended to kill them. We call on the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) to refrain from opening mutual funds to TSP participants’ investments unless and until you have ensured than none of such investments will help enrich, enable or empower the Chinese Communist Party. The government of the United States should be precluding any underwriting of the CCP’s ominous military build-up and human rights abuses, not legitimating and facilitating them.” https://presentdangerchina.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Letter-to-FRTIB-from-former-military-leaders.pdf

When a man totally compromised by the Communist Chinese sat down in the Oval Office and surrounded himself with individuals similarly compromised, it was evident we were in trouble. Even then, though, it would have been hard to believe that something so brazen as this contemplated action would be taken. We are literally talking about taking the retirement funds of those who defend our nation against foreign enemies and using them to help finance Chinese efforts to build up a war machine that is designed to kill Americans and make the Chinese Communist Party the dominant power on the planet.

Every American citizen ought to be screaming at the tops of their lungs for this madness to be stopped. Biden is one step away from putting us in the position of paying for China’s war machine.