For weeks now the Biden administration, hopelessly compromised and looking at political annihilation in the coming midterm elections, has flirted with disaster. Desperate to regain credibility and to counter the obvious impotence of the man in the White House, Joe’s mandarins have made all sorts of vaguely threatening pronouncements regarding Ukraine and shoved forward a wide range of U.S. military assets into Eastern Europe.

The obvious danger of stumbling into war has been disregarded. Men who have never heard a shot fired in anger, never put their lives on the line, and have no earthly idea what strategy they are pursuing have put the whole world in danger. We may be about to pay the price for that incompetence.

According to Russian state media, a U.S. Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine was detected today in Russian territorial waters off the Kuril Islands. Per Russian reports, the vessel was found submerged near the island of Urup while Russia’s Pacific Fleet was holding exercises in the area. Russian vessels then contacted the submarine, warned that it was in the country’s territorial waters, and ordered it to surface immediately.

Again, per Russian reporting, the submarine did not respond to messages and a Russian destroyer was then dispatched to chase it off. The Russian vessel used what is described as “appropriate means” to drive the American sub away. The Russian reports indicate that the submarine deployed an active radar decoy before moving away at full speed.

The U.S. defense attaché in Moscow was allegedly summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry over the incident. Moscow has also announced that it considers the incident a threat to Russian national security and a violation of international law.

“On February 12, a representative of the U.S. embassy's military attaché office for defence issues was handed over a note at the Russian defence ministry's main directorate of international military cooperation in Moscow in relation to the violation of Russia's state border by a US navy submarine," the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

This is the way wars start. All it will take will be one exchange of fire. An aircraft will go down. A ship will be torpedoed. Lives will be lost. The clamor to hit back will begin. The men who run the world’s biggest defense contractors will join the push. The prospect of endless profits from another conflict will be too great to resist.

War is an ugly, brutal thing. It ought not to be entered into lightly or without sober reflection. The price for imprudence and incompetence will not be paid by the men and women behind desks in DC. It will be paid, as always, by the young men and women of our small towns, farms and blue-collar neighborhoods.

We are adrift in perilous waters with a senile empty suit of a President who sold his soul to Communist China long ago at the helm. He is surrounded by spineless incompetents who now seek to pose as men of strength and project power. There could hardly be a more dangerous combination.

We will do well to come through this without catastrophe. We stand on the precipice of war.