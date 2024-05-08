Most of the debate about the Biden administration’s actions in the Middle East centers on the issue of competence. Biden is regularly accused of being “weak-kneed” or lacking “backbone.” This misses the essential point. The Biden administration is not trying to advance the interests of the United States and Israel and our other allies. The key figures in this administration believe we are on the wrong side of history and they have made common cause with revolutionary Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

Witness the decision of the United States Government to halt the sale of critical munitions to Israel. In October 2023, Hamas terrorists came across the border into Israel and killed in excess of 1,200 Israelis. They gunned down young people at a music concert. They raped women to death. They paraded dead bodies through the streets of Gaza. They took a still undetermined number of hostages.

Now, as Israel fights back against this menace and attempts once and for all to end the threat of Hamas, the Biden administration has stopped the shipment of critical ordnance to Israel.

Senior U.S. Officials have now revealed that the Biden administration has “delayed” the sale of 6,500 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Kits, 1,700 “Mark 82 500-Pound Bombs” and 1,800 “Mark 84 2,000-Pound Bombs” to the Israeli Air Force. These were meant to replace ordnance used by the Israelis in Gaza to date.

In the midst of a shooting war, Joe is denying ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). It should also be noted that the Biden administration did not inform Congress of its decision to start holding up supplies to the IDF until press leaks forced it to do so.

This comes on the heels of the Biden administration criticizing units of the IDF for “human rights abuses” and openly discussing sanctioning those units.

Republican Senators are understandably outraged by Joe’s decision to leave our Israeli allies hanging in the middle of a fight to the death. Senators Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) and Ted Budd (R., N.C.), sent a letter to the White House Monday demanding that the White House explain its action.

"We are shocked that your administration has reportedly decided to withhold critical ammunition to Israel," the senators wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the Free Beacon. "You promised your commitment to Israel was ironclad. Pausing much-needed military support to our closest Middle Eastern ally signals otherwise." "We must give Israel the arms it needs to fight the Hamas terrorists that continue to hold Americans hostage," Ernst and Budd wrote. "We call on your administration to immediately restart the weapons shipments to Israel today as it continues to fight Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed threats." Free Beacon

All of this occurs in the wake of revelations in the Israeli press that CIA Director Burns went behind the back of the Israeli government to negotiate modifications to a recent ceasefire-prisoner swap deal offered by Egypt and Qatar to Hamas. According to Israeli sources, Burns negotiated the changes, Hamas then “accepted” a ceasefire, but the Israelis only saw the final version of the agreement Burns had negotiated after Hamas announced their acceptance. This left the Israelis in the position of appearing to back out of the deal at the last minute, when in fact they had never agreed to the terms Burns inserted.

Multiple Israeli officials have confirmed that Hamas' announcement surprised the Israeli government, and that Israel did not receive the text of the response from the mediators until an hour after Hamas issued its official statement.

Per Israeli journalist Ravid Barak: "When the Israelis read Hamas' response, they were surprised to see it contained 'many new elements' that were not part of the previous proposal that Israel agreed on and that was presented to Hamas by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar ten days ago." One of the officials added that "it looked like a whole new proposal."

Two Israeli officials told Ravid that "the feeling is that 'Israel got played' by the U.S. and the mediators drafted 'a new deal' and weren't transparent about it." The same officials also said that Israel suspected that the Biden administration offered Hamas guarantees that Israel would end the war as part of the hostage deal.

The differences in what Burns “negotiated” behind the Israelis’ backs and what they were willing to agree to were not minor. The central point was this. What the Israelis were asked to agree to was not a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes as had been proposed. They were asked to agree to a permanent end to the fighting leaving Hamas in power.

Let that sink in for a moment. CIA Director Burns attempted to pressure the Israelis into accepting that they would continue to live next to a Gaza controlled by the same terrorist organization that just invaded its territory and slaughtered its citizens. The Biden administration pursued a course of action designed to guarantee that brutal Islamic terrorists would remain in power.

This is about a lot more than just delaying the shipment of bombs. This is about your “President” making common cause with Hamas.