In Brazil, President Bolsonaro is reportedly getting ready to concede the presidential election to his rival, Lula da Silva. New reports suggest that Joe Biden sent CIA Director Burns to Brazil some time ago to warn Bolsonaro in advance not to even think about challenging the results of an election that may make Communist China the dominant force in South America’s largest country. Meanwhile, here at home, Biden seems intent on taking similar decisive action in regard to the coming midterms.

President Biden delivered a speech on Wednesday from Union Station in Washington, D.C. that came perilously close to being a declaration of war on his political opposition. The central message? Do not even think about challenging the results of the upcoming elections here in the United States. No matter what happens you will shut up, sit down and obey.

Biden began by making clear that the recent attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco was tied directly to actions at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6th.

“Her husband, my friend Paul Pelosi, was home alone. The assailant tried to take Paul hostage. He woke him up, and he wanted to tie him up. The assailant ended up using a hammer to smash Paul’s skull. Thankfully, by the grace of God, Paul survived.

“All this happened after the assault, and it just — it’s hard to even say. It’s hard to even say. After the assailant entered the home asking: “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States Capitol on January the 6th when they broke windows, kicked in the doors, brutally attacked law enforcement, roamed the corridors hunting for officials, and erected gallows to hang the former vice president, Mike Pence.”

Biden then segued quickly to his central point. All claims that there were problems with the 2020 election are lies. Anyone questioning the results of the election is actively working to subvert democracy and is acting against the Constitution. To ask questions about the result of an election is un-American.

“You know, American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. If he refuses to accept the will of the people, if he refuses to accept the fact that he lost, he’s abused his power and put the loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution. And he’s made a big lie an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party, the minority of that party. “

“Yet now extreme MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections but elections being held now and into the future. The extreme MAGA element of the Republican Party, which is a minority of that party, as I said earlier, but it’s its driving force. It’s trying to succeed where they failed in 2020, to suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself. That means denying your right to vote and deciding whether your vote even counts.”

“Instead of waiting until an election is over, they’re starting well before it. They’re starting now. They’ve emboldened violence and intimidation of voters and election officials. It’s estimated that there are more than 300 election deniers on the ballot all across America this year. We can’t ignore the impact this is having on our country. It’s damaging, it’s corrosive and it’s destructive.”

“There’s an alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence, or simply remaining silent, because silence is complicity. To the disturbing rise of voter intimidation, the pernicious tendency to excuse political violence or at least, at least trying to explain it away. We can’t allow this sentiment to grow. We must confront it head-on now. It has to stop now.”

“As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America — for governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state — who won’t commit, that will not commit to accepting the results of the election that they’re running in. This is a path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful, and it’s un-American.”

This is not a normal political speech in which an officeholder argues against his opponent. This is a speech clearly calculated to provide the legal underpinning for actions yet to come. If you question the results of the coming election, you are not just wrong; you are subverting the Constitution and undermining democracy. That is the definition of sedition, a federal crime, which will land you in jail for the rest of your life.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security, which has been transformed into an arm of the Democratic Party, is doing its part to establish the foundation for possible direct action against Biden’s political opposition. In an intelligence bulletin, DHS is warning of a "heightened threat" to the midterm elections driven by, you guessed it, election deniers.

"We assess some [domestic violent extremists] motivated by election-related grievances would likely view election-related infrastructure, personnel, and voters involved in the election process as attractive targets — including at publicly accessible locations like polling places, ballot drop-box locations, voter registration sites, campaign events, and political party offices," the bulletin warns.

The memo continued,: "Prolonged certification processes could generate increased threats or calls for violence targeting state and local election officials because of potential perceptions of fraud surrounding the results, especially in close or highly contested elections."

In Islam, a fatwa is a ruling by a religious leader establishing the basis on which a certain action can be taken. A fatwa might, for instance, legitimize the use of deadly force against infidels. Biden’s speech on Wednesday was the functional equivalent for the radical elements of his party dedicated to transforming the United States into some sort of Marxist paradise. The legal predicate has been put in place.

This is no longer a matter of political differences. If you question what is about to happen you will be acting to undermine the Constitution. You will be acting to subvert the republic. These comments can only be intended to establish the foundation for something as yet unspecified. That much we can see.

The only question now is – what comes next?