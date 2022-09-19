Stay with me on this one. It gets a bit tricky.

The Biden administration has been in negotiations with the Taliban about giving them $7 billion in frozen Afghan government funds. Those funds are held in banks here in the United States. According to Joe and his mandarins, they have been seeking assurances that the Taliban, who are international terrorists, will not use any of the billions of dollars to do bad things before the funds are released.

Now, we are told that the Taliban have not provided sufficient assurances, so the money will not be released to them. Instead, half the money, $3.5 billion, will be turned over to the International Bank for Settlements, (BIS) in Switzerland. This institution will then disburse the money to Afghanistan to pay for worthy projects identified by the bank.

So, we will hand the money to a bank in Switzerland, which will then cut the money up into smaller chunks and send it to Afghanistan. Once in Afghanistan, of course, the money will be under the complete control of the Taliban, who as I mentioned above are terrorists. They control the Taliban. Those terrorists will make the ultimate decisions about where the funds actually end up and what they pay for.

Like, for example, the next 9/11.

The BIS is essentially an organization of the central banks of the planet. The BIS will establish a four-person board to administer the new “relief” fund. According to Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, the BIS will somehow magically dispense funds in a way that will benefit the Afghan people, but not end up financing international terror.

“In the short-term, the Board of Trustees of the Afghan Fund will have the ability to authorize targeted disbursements to promote monetary and macroeconomic stability and benefit the Afghan people,” said West in a statement.

Meanwhile, in the real world, the Taliban, who will ultimately, of course, have complete control over where any money given to Afghanistan actually ends up continue to do their best to drag Afghanistan back into the 6th century and brutalize its people.

A UN expert recently described the “staggering repression” of women and girls in Afghanistan. The UN also lodged a protest with the Taliban regarding the systematic harassment of female UN employees in the country. The UN called for an immediate end to such acts of “intimidation and harassment targeting its Afghan female staff,” and reminded Taliban authorities of their obligations under international law to guarantee the safety and security of all UN personnel operating in Afghanistan.

Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, made these comments. “The severe rollback of the rights of women and girls, reprisals targeting opponents and critics, and a clampdown on freedom of expression by the Taliban amount to a descent towards authoritarianism.”

Afghanistan ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha, who represents the former Afghan government, said what had emerged in Afghanistan under the Taliban amounted to a “gender apartheid” in the country. Several Afghan women also spoke publicly about the situation in Afghanistan. One of them, Mahbouba Serai said, “God only knows what kind of atrocities are not being reported. And I want that to be reported because this is not right. World: this is not right. Please, please, you’ve got to do something about it.” In Afghanistan, teenage girls are barred from attending school. Women cannot leave the home uncovered and cannot travel without a male companion. Estimates are that so far 850,000 girls have dropped out of school so far. There are increasing reports of child marriage and sexual exploitation of girls. The Guardian

The Taliban are waging a brutal war on all those who dare resist them. Resistance fighters are executed when captured. Villages are flattened. A growing insurgency by individuals opposed to the tyranny of the Taliban is being ignored by the U.S. government and the West.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has once again become a safe haven for Al Qaida and a host of other international terrorist groups. The Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani Taliban are in a formal alliance. The announced goal of this cooperation is the overthrow of the Pakistani government. That would mean among other things, that these Dark Age barbarians would gain possession of as many as 200 Pakistani nuclear warheads and the delivery vehicles necessary to put them to use.

And, magically, the BIS will now cut through all of this, dispense with reality, and from afar somehow compel the Taliban to use any funds sent to Afghanistan only for humane, civilized purposes. The animals who rape little girls, place half the population under what amounts to house arrest, and slaughter all those who oppose them will suddenly transform into reliable, fiscally responsible partners and guarantee that billions of dollars will be spent for humanitarian purposes.

Most certainly, none of it will be siphoned off to buy explosives, train suicide bombers, develop biological weapons, send teams of operatives into the United States or kill Americans. Take Biden’s word for it.

The whole enterprise would be amusing were it not so horribly serious. The contempt the Biden administration feels for the American people is palpable in every aspect of this ridiculous shell game in which the passage of money through a group of international bankers is supposed to convey some element of legitimacy to the transfer of billions to terrorists bent on our destruction.

Biden is giving $3.5 billion to the Taliban, and you are not supposed to notice.

Share