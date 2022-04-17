Our southern border is increasingly a fiction. Half the world seemingly walks across it unimpeded on any given day. Fentanyl floods across it and into our towns and cities. More people between 18 and 45 die of fentanyl overdoses now than from any other cause. Joe Biden has largely abandoned the most basic responsibility of any President to safeguard our nation from foreign threats.

But even Joe has limits, and he is drawing a line in the sand right now. He is cracking down on Easter eggs.

On the U.S.- Mexican border Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers are reminding those entering the country that cascarones, confetti-filled eggshells, are restricted to no more than a dozen per passenger at ports of entry. The shells which may be decorated, etched, or painted must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue. This is serious business.

The fear is apparently that the eggshells may be carrying diseases such as the avian flu which may threaten the American poultry industry.

“If they are not cleaned properly, they pose a risk to transmit the avian influenza,” says Rosalinda Maizuss, the chief agricultural officer at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“Our job is to make sure anything like that is not introduced into the United States that’s going to affect our poultry,” Maizuss added. “Travelers need to declare what they’re bringing,” she said. “We can give them the option, if they want to keep them, they have to take them back to Mexico, if not, we can keep them here and we do destroy them.” BorderReport.com

Cascarones are essentially Mexican party favors. They are very popular at Easter. The eggshells are filled with confetti and sealed with colored tissue paper. Then the eggs are thrown or broken releasing clouds of colored confetti. Tradition says that it is good luck to have a cascarone broken on your head.

While we applaud the diligence of border authorities in preventing the introduction of diseases from abroad into the United States, we can’t help but feel a little confused by the priorities on display here.

Migrants crossing the border – even if apprehended – are moved expeditiously into the heartland of the nation with only the most cursory of medical checks. These are not just people from Central America. The whole world is coming here and presumably bringing every disease on the planet with them. Yet, at taxpayer expense, they are being bused and flown to cities all across the country and released.

Just yesterday the New York Post reported that the White House had resumed its flights of migrants from the border to a suburban airport north of New York City. The migrants are brought in under the cover of darkness, loaded onto buses, and then moved to locations all across the New York metro area. Similar flights take place regularly to other metropolitan areas throughout the United States.

In February, an average of nearly 5,900 people a day were caught crossing the southwest border, according to the most recent data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expects that number to jump to almost 20,000 a day once Biden lifts Title 42 the federal rule that currently allows for the expulsion of adult migrants.

We also learned this week from Judicial Watch that the Mexican drug cartels which increasingly control the other side of our southern border are making extensive use of drones to surveil our law enforcement and security operations. Information gathered by the drones helps the cartels avoid detection and interdiction.

In the last year alone Mexican drug cartels have conducted more than 9,000 drone flights into U.S. airspace. Federal officials told Judicial Watch that the cartels use the UAV surveillance flights to facilitate human smuggling and drug trafficking. Brandon Judd, the president of the union representing the nation’s 20,000 Border Patrol agents, told Judicial Watch the drones are also used to smuggle small amounts of drugs into the U.S. “They are dropping fentanyl,” Judd said this week. “They fly into certain locations, drop them to the ground, and fentanyl is taken off of them and they take back off into Mexico.”

Amazon is still working on that whole drone delivery thing, but the Mexican drug cartels can send you fentanyl via drone right now.

Against this backdrop, the crackdown on Easter eggs might almost be funny if it were not so serious. In the midst of the complete collapse of our border control system, inspectors interacting with legal visitors to the United States are focused on cascarones. Behind them, around them, and over them, with the full approval of Joe Biden, all manner of threats are barreling full speed into the United States, and we are doing nothing to stop it.

Strange isn’t it.

We have been praying that Joe would get tough at the border. We just didn’t know it would be on Easter eggs.

