One of the hallmarks of the Biden administration has been its capacity to “memory hole” events and developments that reflect badly on Joe and his key advisors. Such is the case with Afghanistan. After a twenty-year war to prevent that nation from falling into the hands of terrorists we fled the country at Biden’s direction, abandoned billions of dollars worth of U.S. military equipment, and created a terrorist super-state that dwarfs anything ISIS ever built.

That is only the beginning of the debacle in Afghanistan, however. The Taliban, already joined at the hip with Al Qaida and a host of other Islamic terrorist groups now have a new, extremely powerful ally – Communist China.

We have reported on multiple occasions about the Chinese presence at Bagram airbase and the geopolitical implications of that development. The number of Chinese on the ground in Afghanistan continues to grow, however, and the scope of their activities similarly is expanding.

Sources on the ground in Afghanistan advise AND Magazine:

A meeting was held recently between Chinese officials and a Taliban representative known at this point only as “Amin.”This meeting took place inside Afghanistan and concerned the establishment of a Chinese intelligence base in Paktia Province. The meeting was large enough that a total of six interpreters speaking both Pashto and Dari were required. Paktia Province is on the Afghan-Pakistan border. Pakistani Taliban forces use Paktia Province as a base of operations for attacks inside Pakistan.

Chinese personnel are already present in Paktia Province. They are housed in two buildings owned by Haji Muhammed Aman Zadran who is affiliated with the Haqqani network.

Chinese engineers have visited Shindand Air Base on multiple occasions. Shindand is a massive base in western Afghanistan. The facilities at Shindand are extensive and include sophisticated simulators for training pilots to fly aircraft provided to the Afghans by the United States. Many of those aircraft were left behind when Biden ordered all forces out of the country.

Construction is underway in the vicinity of Bagram airbase. The purpose of the ongoing work is unclear, but Chinese personnel are involved. Both Shindand and Bagram give China the ability to deploy strategic bomber forces and hit targets across South Asia and the Middle East.

Chinese intelligence officers have established a base in Kabul and another office in Khost.

[Editor’s Note: The information being provided to AND Magazine, from sources inside Afghanistan, appears consistent with reporting showing up in a variety of other outlets.]

US News recently reported that China was considering deploying military personnel and economic development officials to Bagram airfield. According to the report, the Chinese military is conducting a feasibility study to determine if it should send workers, soldiers, and other personnel to the base. Multiple outlets have reported on wide-ranging contacts between Beijing and Kabul and a deepening alliance.

Incomplete as the picture is at present, what is clear is that the Chinese have established a partnership with the Taliban and they are settling in for the long haul. They aren’t establishing intelligence bases all over Afghanistan to collect on the Taliban. They are setting up to work with the Taliban, a group that recently announced its intention to increase the size of its military to 200,000 men. The implications of this are extremely troubling.

We must now face the prospect of an Afghan terrorist super-state acting in concert with our number one strategic enemy, the Chinese Communist Party. That unholy alliance would have the capacity to launch a worldwide campaign of terror that would dwarf anything Al Qaida could ever have dreamed of.

The response to all this seems clear-cut. We can either sit quietly and wait for people to die or move now to support those forces within Afghanistan fighting the Taliban today. This is not a call for American boots on the ground. It is a prescription for arming and training those Afghans still clinging to the hope that they can escape from the hell of life under the control of 6th-century barbarians.

Left to his own devices, Biden will never opt for such an approach. It will fall, then, to Americans who still believe in the cause of liberty to force this administration to act. Biden didn’t just give Afghanistan to the Taliban. He gave it to the CCP, and the implications of that are terrifying for all of us.

