In 1868 the United States signed a treaty with the Navajo Nation that ended many years of war. Pursuant to that treaty the Navajo were allowed to return to their native lands in the Southwest and recognized as a sovereign nation. They have lived there in peace for a hundred and fifty years.

Not anymore.

Joe Biden doesn’t respect treaties with Native American tribes anymore than he respects the constitutional rights of other Americans however. He alone knows best what the rules should be, and he acts unencumbered by the law. Joe has declared war on the Navajo.

The Navajo are heavily dependent on revenue from oil and gas production on their lands. They derive tens of millions of dollars every year from this source. For a people whose poverty rate is triple the national average that is a very big deal.

One in two Navajo households do not have sufficient savings to survive for three months if their income is cut off. Over one-third of the Navajo do not have access to running water. Forty percent of Navajo families have to haul water to their homes to survive. Over 15,000 live without electricity. Many have only limited access to healthcare.

The money coming in from oil and gas goes a long way toward helping the Navajo Nation address these issues. Joe “Great White Father” Biden does not care. He is saving the planet. He is waging war on fossil fuels.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recently announced the closure of all land within a ten-mile radius of the Chaco Cultural National Historical Park to new oil and gas leases. That ban will remain in effect for 20 years. The park and the surrounding area are on Navajo land.

In May the Navajo nation voted to reject the closure which affects 351,000 acres. The Interior Department itself estimates the closure will cost the Navajo $194 million over the length of the ban. Haaland did not care.

She works for a guy who uses the Department of Justice to destroy political opponents and ignores federal laws prohibiting illegal immigration. Why would a technicality like a formal treaty with a sovereign people get in her way?

Kathleen Sgamma, the president of the Western Energy Alliance, pointed out the obvious regarding Haaland’s action in a recent press statement.

“She completely ignored the democratic resolutions of the sovereign Navajo Nation whose lands surround the park to put the interests of her tribe, based a hundred miles away, and obstructionist groups first,” Sgamma said. “The decision prevents Navajo property owners from accessing the oil and natural gas resources they own which provide them with their sustenance.”

Following the announcement of the closure, Haaland and other Biden administration officials attempted to enter Navajo tribal land to celebrate their achievement. The Navajo were having none of it. Haaland and her entourage were met by protesters who blocked their road and prevented them from proceeding.

Haaland was forced to detour to a site in Albuquerque where she made these insightful comments. "This morning was not ideal. To see any road — yes, less than ideal. That's the nicest thing I can say — to see any road into any of our national parks or our public lands blocked was heartbreaking because our public lands belong to all Americans."

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was more substantive in his response to the Biden administration’s ban.

"To totally disregard those local communities – it's unfair," Nygren told Fox News in an interview. "There's no need to celebrate putting people into poverty, to celebrate undermining the Navajo Nation's sovereignty, undermining everything that comes into working with tribes, in this case, Navajo Nation." "You can't pound your chest on going after people in poverty," Nygren added. "I don't know who would want to celebrate that. Personally, I think that's, I don't know, you got to not have a heart if you're going to put people that are already impoverished in third-world-country conditions and barely have enough to pay for gas, food, laundry, the daily necessities – to put them into an even tougher situation." Fox News

Nygren is absolutely correct. His comments point out the more general disconnect between the Biden administration and the rule of law. This administration is the most radical in American history. It is pursuing a transformative agenda without any semblance of support from the majority of Americans. In so doing it is shredding the Constitution, the rule of law, and now solemn treaties entered into by the United States Government.

There is apparently no limit to the lengths to which Biden and company will go to force their policies down the throats of Americans, of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds. The Navajo just learned that the hard way.

After one hundred and fifty years we are once again waging war on the Navajo.

