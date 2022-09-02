Yesterday Joe Biden gave the single most terrifying speech ever given by an American President. Standing in front of a background bathed in blood red light and flanked by military personnel in the shadows behind him, Biden gave a presentation that could have come straight out of the Third Reich or Stalin’s Russia. Biden branded all those who politically oppose him as threats to the republic, and, of course, as any good totalitarian dictator would, he promised to crush them.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.” “But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.” “And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they’re working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.” “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fanned the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.” “They tried everything last time to nullify the votes of 81 million people. This time, they’re determined to succeed in thwarting the will of the people. That’s why respected conservatives like Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig has called Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans “a clear and present danger” to our democracy.” “But while the threat to American democracy is real, I want to say as clearly as we can, we are not powerless in the face of these threats. We are not bystanders in this ongoing attack on democracy. There are far more Americans, far more Americans from every background and belief, who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those that accept it. And folks, it’s within our power, it’s in our hands, yours and mine, to stop the assault on American democracy.”

“For a long time, we’ve told ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed, but it’s not. We have to defend it, protect it, stand up for it, each and every one of us. That’s why tonight, I’m asking our nation to come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy regardless of your ideology.” “We’re all called by duty and conscience to confront extremists who put their own pursuit of power above all else. Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans, we must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy. And MAGA Republicans are destroying American democracy.” “Ladies and gentlemen, we can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American. They’re incompatible. We can’t allow violence to be normalized in this country. It’s wrong. We each have to reject political violence with all the moral clarity and conviction this nation can muster now.” “I will not stand by and watch — I will not — the will of the American people be overturned by wild conspiracy theories and baseless evidence-free claims of fraud. I will not stand by and watch elections in this country stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost. I will not stand by and watch the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote and have your vote counted, and be taken from you and the American people.” Joe Biden, 1 September 2022

Only days before in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Biden had mocked right-wing opponents that dared suggest the purpose of the 2nd Amendment was to allow an armed citizenry to resist government oppression. In Biden’s words, “…You need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun.”

His message was clear. You are powerless. I control the military. I can crush you with impunity.

The individuals in control of this administration are infused with revolutionary Marxist ideology. Words are everything to them. Words are power, so they are chosen precisely for very specific reasons.

The entire ‘MAGA movement’ – that is everyone in America who opposes Biden’s agenda – is being very deliberately labeled as a threat to the republic. It is, in fact, being defined as an insurrectionist, violent, and a “clear and present danger” to our democracy. This is not out-of-control rhetoric. Joe did not get carried away. All of this is very deliberate because it is creating the foundation for what is about to come – the use of military force against the American people.

We have seen Big Tech used against us. We have seen the manipulation of the electoral system. Federal law enforcement and the intelligence agencies have been weaponized and turned into a kind of Praetorian Guard for the Biden administration. And, all of that has proved inadequate.

The American people have not cowered in fear. They have raised their voices, pushed back, and demanded a government that adheres to the Constitution and the laws of the land. The ideological heirs of Marx, Engels, Mao, and Lenin are not pleased. They are moving on to the next page in the playbook, the one where you put troops in the streets.

Perhaps you still believe that can never happen in America. Listen to the full recording of Joe’s speech. Listen to an American President declare war on his own people.

Then think again.