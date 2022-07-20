The world is unraveling. Prices are skyrocketing. Fuel is increasingly hard to find. Store shelves are bare across the planet. From Panama to Holland to Sri Lanka people are in the street and increasingly taking the law into their own hands.

The new world order that Biden and his handlers so love seems to have been clearly rejected. The people are making their voices heard. The winds seem to be shifting.

But, the powers behind the worldwide shift toward authoritarianism have no intention of going quietly into the night. Moves are already being made to head off any chance of a populist resurgence.

The plan is simple enough. Following on the heels of the success enjoyed in crushing civil liberties under the guise of a COVID public health emergency, the White House will simply declare climate change a public health emergency as well. You remember how this works. Once a President or Governor declares something an emergency, all of your rights vanish, you cease to live in a democracy, and the whole nation is simply run by executive fiat.

“The president made clear that if the Senate doesn’t act to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, he will,” an anonymous White House official told the outlet on Monday. “We are considering all options and no decision has been made.”

Proponents of this idea argue that having declared a climate emergency Biden would then take a whole range of sweeping actions. He would "halt crude oil exports," "stop oil and gas drilling in the outer continental shelf," "restrict international trade and private investment in fossil fuels," and "grow domestic manufacturing for clean energy and transportation.”

As envisioned by groups like the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) this would not be any set of temporary measures. It would involve unilateral actions by the President, which would fundamentally change the entire United States economy and mandate that every American radically change the way he or she lives his or her life. Forever.

"Biden needs to deploy every executive power, starting with banning crude oil exports," Jean Su, director of CBD's Energy Justice Program, wrote on Twitter late Monday.

Saul Levin, a staffer for Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), emphasized that time was of the essence. “It’s not enough for Biden to simply declare a climate emergency; he must "publicly commit to using its powers immediately."

“The extreme heat we are experiencing... is one of the many frightening faces of climate change," Mary Church, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said Monday. "Climate breakdown is here, it is deadly serious, and it will get much worse unless we act urgently to end our reliance on oil and gas."

Consider for a moment the implications of such an action by Biden and his mandarins. We are not simply talking about the policy implications, which would, of course, be disastrous. We are talking about the implications for the future of the republic.

The Constitution is about as clear as it could be on the separation of powers. The President as Chief Executive has some specific duties that are enumerated and beyond that he is intended to simply administer the day to day functioning of the government. The legislature and the legislature alone has the power to make law.

“All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.” BillofRightsInstitute.org

What Biden is preparing to do means effectively the end of the separaton of powers and, in effect, a move from a constitutional republic to a monarchy. The President in this new terrifying system would have all of the powers of government, very carefully separated by the Founding Fathers, rolled into one. We would no longer be encumbered by a system that would require the elected representatives of the people to debate and vote on matters of public policy. We would scrap all of that and move to a system wherein one man could simply issue a decree and all others would be required to obey.

On Capitol Hill they are continuing the charade of attempting to characterize the disturbance on January 6, 2021, as an insurrection. Steve Bannon is on trial His real crime is having the audacity to speak the truth and tell the despots in Washington to drop dead. He is being prosecuted for exercising his constitutional rights and living as a free man.

Meanwhile, right in front of us, aided and abetted by “journalists” who claim to be dedicated to the sanctity of the First Amendment, the real steal is underway. A sitting American President is openly contemplating simply cutting loose from the Constitution and abrogating to himself all power.

We are on the precipice. Climate extremists claim the future of the planet is at stake. In a strange way, one not intended by them at all, they are right. The future of our republic hangs in the balance.

