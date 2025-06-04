This is the third in a multi-part series of articles examining the links between Joe and Hunter Biden and Chinese Intelligence and exploring the abject failure of American intelligence to investigate them. In sum, these articles aim to address this question. Did we just witness the greatest counterintelligence failure in American history?

To fully understand the magnitude of the failure of American counterintelligence in the case of Joe Biden, we must first establish some foundational facts regarding the Biden relationship with CEFC.

First, while Hunter Biden was at the center of this relationship, he brought nothing of value to it beyond his connection to Joe Biden. Throughout the time period in question, Hunter was out of control. He existed in a blur of booze, drugs and hookers. It is a miracle he is still alive. Hunter had no discernible skills and no track record of success. No one would have hired Hunter Biden to mow their lawn, much less handed him millions of dollars. He was the bagman and nothing more.



Second, CEFC China Energy never made any money off of any of these “deals“. Nothing was purchased. Nothing was built. CEFC gave millions and millions of dollars to the Bidens and received nothing in the way of a true commercial profit in return. They were buying something else. They were buying Joe.

Third, the idea that Joe did not know about any of this is ludicrous. Throughout the communications on both sides, there are repeated references to the “Big Guy“. As has been established by multiple witnesses, everyone understood this was Joe Biden. Joe Biden met directly with Toni Bobulinski, one of Hunter‘s business partners, and discussed in detail what the family was doing. Joe met face to face with the head of CEFC. When Hunter wanted to shake down CEFC and pressure them to come through with a payment, he texted them, saying explicitly that he was sitting with his father at the time, and that his father was displeased.

By 2017, Hunter Biden had forged such a tight partnership with Ye Jianming, the head of CEFC, that he planned to share office space with him in Washington, D.C. Then Vice-President Joe Biden was specifically included on the lease for the office space to be shared with this Chinese intelligence front company. Joe Biden was clearly not only aware of Hunter’s contacts with this Chinese intelligence front but also planning on working side by side with Chinese spies operating on U.S. soil.

Fourth, all of the money the Bidens received from CEFC was then routed through a maze of shell companies and doled out in small payments deliberately designed to avoid tripping the federal government monitoring apparatus that looks at bank transfers. None of that is in accordance with normal business practice. The only people who operate this way are criminals and spies.

The FBI knew all of this by the time Joe was running for president in 2020. They did nothing.

It gets worse.

During the timeframe in question, Charlie McGonigal was the head of counterintelligence in the New York field office at the FBI. Given the size of New York City and the presence of the United Nations, and hence hundreds, if not thousands, of spies, this made McGonigal, in effect, the top spy hunter in the American government. McGonigal oversaw the espionage probe of Ho, including the FISA coverage of his communications. It was his investigation.



In 2017, McGonigal met with a guy named Dorian Agron Neza, a former Albanian intelligence officer. Neza gave McGonigal $225,000 in cash. He then introduced McGonigal to a guy named Dorian Ducka, who worked directly for Ye Jianming, the head of CEFC. Ho went to prison, but the investigation of the CEFC connection to the Bidens went nowhere.

McGonigal was subsequently convicted of money laundering and of taking the money from Neza. No one considered the possibility, apparently, that he was paid to bury any connection between CEFC and the Bidens.

Stating the obvious, in an interview, former FBI counterintelligence attorney Mark Wauck said McGonigal may have pulled punches in the counterespionage probe of the Bidens and their Chinese bagmen because he himself was potentially compromised by the Chinese.



“Keeping the PRC angle in mind is important, once you realize this guy was for sale,” Wauck told RCI, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

It should also be kept in mind that when Ho was arrested, the first person he wanted to speak to was Hunter Biden. When he could not reach him, he contacted Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. Hunter subsequently reached out to unidentified FBI agents pleading for help for Ho.

So, to recap – by 2020, when Joe Biden was running for President and increasingly looking like he might win, the FBI had in its possession information from multiple sources suggesting strongly that Joe had been bought and paid for by Chinese intelligence. As incredible as it seems, the FBI knew we might be looking at a real-life Manchurian candidate. And it did nothing.



Red lights should have been going off everywhere. This was a potential counterintelligence disaster, even bigger than that of the penetration of the Manhattan Project. It should have been all hands on deck. Yet all of the available evidence shows not just that nothing was done, but that concrete steps were taken to prevent people from learning the truth.



Next time, we will take a stab at putting our arms around the scope of the damage this Manchurian candidate may have done as president.