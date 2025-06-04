AND Magazine

Carlos Castaneda
It's difficult for me to accept that Chinese intelligence penetrated the White House, but it did in fact happen with Joe and Hunter Biden. This is just one of several incidents showing how the CCP got their dragon talons into the Democratic Party, which, over the years, was more than willing to oblige.

Hunter was the bagman and Joe was the patsy, his witting accomplice.

The White House was susceptible to blackmail by the CCP.

This wasn’t just an intelligence failure, it was a betrayal of our homeland.

While you propose a very important question ... "Did we just witness the greatest counterintelligence failure in American history?"

Who specifically turned a blind-eye to the obvious?

Who else is potentially compromised?

Could it possibly be any and/or all of the following (ie: Club-51):

Mike Hayden, Jim Clapper, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, Thomas Fingar, Rick Ledgett, John McLaughlin, Michael Morell, Mike Vickers,  Doug Wise, Nick Rasmussen, Russ Travers, Andy Liepman, John Moseman,  Larry Pfeiffer, Jeremy Bash, Rodney Snyder, Glenn Gerstell, David Priess, Pam Purcilly, Marc Polymeropoulos, Chris Savos, John Tullius, David A. Vanell, Kristin Wood, David Buckley, Nada Bakos, Patty Brandmaier, James B. Bruce, David Cariens, Janice Cariens, Paul Kolbe, Peter Corsell, Brett Davis, Roger Zane George, Steven L. Hall, Kent Harrington, Don Hepburn, Timothy D. Kilbourn, Ron Marks, Jonna Hiestand Mendez, Emile Nakhleh, Gerald A. O’Shea, Nick Shapiro, John Sipher, Stephen Slick, Cynthia Strand, Greg Tarbell, David Terry, Greg Treverton, Winston Wiley.

