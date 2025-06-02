This is the second in a multi-part series of articles examining the links between Joe and Hunter Biden and Chinese Intelligence and exploring the abject failure of American intelligence to investigate them. In sum, these articles aim to address this question. Did we just witness the greatest counterintelligence failure in American history?

Part Two – CEFC China Energy

To comprehend the enormity of the implications of the Bidens’ contacts with CEFC China Energy, you have to begin by understanding what CEFC was. Virtually all press reports on this topic describe CEFC as a Chinese energy company. This suggests it was a private company seeking to turn a profit. That is wrong. CEFC was not a legitimate commercial entity in any meaningful sense of that term.

The CEFC was not established to generate a profit. CEFC existed to further the interests of the Chinese Communist Party. It was an intelligence front company. It existed to buy foreign leaders and bend them to the will of Communist China. It was an integral part of China’s vast “elite capture” program that operates worldwide.

According to a Caixin report published in 2018, the CEFC conglomerate fraudulently used complex methods and deals to fake itself into the Fortune 500 list, mainly by taking money from China’s state-owned enterprises and banks with no actual profit. Caixin is China’s leading business-oriented investigative journal.

The head of CEFC China Energy was Ye Jinping, with whom Hunter Biden forged a close relationship. Ye “claimed strong connections with China’s top leadership” and had “ties to China’s military intelligence.” From 2003 to 2005, Chairman Ye served as deputy secretary general of the China Association for International Friendly Contact, “a political arm of the People’s Liberation Army.” The Association “facilitates influence operations through [China’s] foreign affairs, state security, united front, propaganda systems, and military systems.”

In fact, CEFC was infamous for its close connections to the Chinese government. According to CNN, CEFC “aligned itself so closely with the Chinese government that it was often hard to distinguish between the two.” One scholar observed that ‘CEFC was never a truly “private” firm, but either an extension of the military or of the leading energy [state-owned] enterprises. CEFC “routinely struck deals that made no business sense but helped the Chinese government advance its geopolitical goals.”

“The China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC) served as “an apparent platform of the Liaison Department of the PLA General Political Department,” which “functions as an interlocking directorate that operates at the nexus of politics, finance, military operations, and intelligence.”

The point man for CEFC China Energy’s operations in the United States was Patrick Ho. He is the guy Hunter referred to as the “F-ING spy chief of China”. He was arrested on U.S. soil for bribing African officials, convicted, and sent to prison. This was during the same time period that he was in contact with Hunter Biden.

“Patrick Ho bribed officials at the highest levels of government in Chad and Uganda in pursuit of lucrative oil deals and other business opportunities, all while using a U.S.-based NGO to conceal his criminal scheme,” said Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski. “This kind of corruption undermines world markets and tilts the playing field against law-abiding companies and individuals. The Department will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals and corporations that engage in foreign bribery. ”

“Patrick Ho schemed to bribe the leaders of Chad and Uganda in order to secure unfair business advantages for the Chinese energy company he served,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Berman. “His actions were brazen, including offering the president of Chad $2 million in cash, hidden in gift boxes. Foreign corruption undermines the fairness of international markets, erodes the public’s faith in its leaders, and is deeply unfair to the people and businesses that play by the rules. Today’s sentence recognizes the severe harm caused by Ho’s actions.”

Department of Justice official statement, 2019

CEFC bought officials in the Czech Republic. Its business dealings there, like everywhere it operated, had little or nothing to do with making a profit. It was not buying assets. It was buying people.

“As in Georgia, CEFC’s foray in the Czech Republic was mediated and promoted by former communists and entities heavily involved in the privatization process that followed the collapse of communism in 1989. ​CEFC established itself in the country with the help of officials-turned-lobbyists, using their contacts to gain influence in the country and the wider region. CEFC’s chairman, Ye Jianming, became a special advisor to Czech President Miloš Zeman even before the company entered the country. He kept his position despite his sudden disappearance and alleged role in a corruption case in China.

“Despite the glamour, it made no significant investment; the CEFC only bought luxury and non-profitable assets. After the 2017 arrest of Patrick Ho, things went south fast.”​

Prague Security Studies Institute

CEFC bought officials in Serbia. CEFC bought officials in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. CEFC did this worldwide.

CEFC’s contacts with the Bidens were not some rogue operation. Ye’s contact with Hunter was personally approved by the ruler of China, Xi Jinping. Virtually every key Chinese contact the Bidens had was tied to Chinese intelligence and the top levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

CEFC China Energy was not here in the United States to conduct business. It was here to buy influential individuals who could then serve the Chinese Communist Party. To all appearances, they scored big when they were successful in establishing contact with Hunter and, through him, his father.

Stop calling CEFC China Energy a business. Call it what it was, a front for Chinese intelligence.

Stop Calling CEFC China Energy A Business - It Was A Front For Chinese Intelligence. Sam Faddis · February 15, 2024 The press is once again filled with reporting about the contacts between CEFC China Energy and the Bidens. Millions of dollars flowed from CEFC to Hunter Biden, and it is increasingly clear that this money was intended for Joe Biden. Only the willfully blind can avoid reaching the obvious conclusion. All that money was for something, and it wasn’t payme… Read full story

The Chinese Bought Joe -How Many More People Nave They Turned? Sam Faddis · August 19, 2024 The House Committee on Oversight, the House Accountability Committee, and the House Judiciary Committee on Ways and Means have released a joint report finding that Joe Biden engaged in impeachable conduct and “monetized” the office of the Vice-President. It finds he took tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests and actively worked to conceal t… Read full story

In the next installment, we will dive into how CEFC connected to the Bidens and what the Bidens got from that relationship.