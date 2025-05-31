This is the first in a multi-part series of articles examining the links between Joe and Hunter Biden and Chinese Intelligence and exploring the abject failure of American intelligence to investigate them. In sum, these articles aim to address this question. Did we just witness the greatest counterintelligence failure in American history?

Part One - Introduction

Most people don’t spend a lot of time thinking about human intelligence. When they do, they think about James Bond, fancy spy gadgets, and the occasional salacious story concerning a young Congressman and his Chinese intelligence officer lover. All in all, it may be occasionally diverting, but spies don’t seem to make much of a difference in the life of the average person.

The truth is far more dangerous and far more consequential.

During World War II, the United States undertook to build the world’s first atomic bomb. A crash program, dubbed the Manhattan Project, succeeded, and the first test explosion of a nuclear device took place on July 16, 1945, in New Mexico. Additional bombs were produced in short order. Two were dropped on Japan, and the Japanese surrendered.

We hadn’t only won World War II. We had acquired a degree of military superiority over every other nation on Earth that was heretofore unimaginable. No one could stand against us. We had the ability to impose our will as we saw fit, wherever we saw fit.

That moment in time lasted until August 29, 1949. That’s when the Soviets detonated their own atomic bomb. The entire world changed in that moment, and we have lived with that new reality ever since.

Here’s the kicker. The Soviets did not launch their own Manhattan Project and independently accomplish what we had. They stole everything that wasn’t nailed down from our nuclear program. They penetrated it “six ways from Sunday”. While American counterintelligence stood around and did nothing of consequence, the Soviets looted Los Alamos.

If we had handed Moscow the blueprints and technical data for our bombs, their device could not have been a closer copy of ours than it was.

It was a counterintelligence disaster of the first order. You would have thought it would have produced an enduring mindset that would have prevented any such penetration by a hostile power ever again. You would, of course, be wrong.

In December 2019, a computer repairman in Delaware turned over to the FBI a laptop that had been left with him by Hunter Biden for repair. In short order, the FBI confirmed that the laptop was indeed Hunter’s and that the contents were legitimate. There was never any significant question about either of those issues.

On the laptop was incredibly damaging information showing Hunter’s extensive contacts with individuals directly linked to Chinese intelligence. The contents of the laptop also strongly suggested that Joe Biden was the real target of the Chinese activity and that he may have been compromised by Chinese intelligence. At the heart of this effort was an entity known as CEFC China Energy.

CEFC was well known to the FBI. They had been investigating this Chinese intelligence front company for a long time. In November 2017, they arrested Patrick Ho, one of the key figures in CEFC, and charged him with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering. Ho and associates had been bribing officials in Chad and Uganda. Ho pled guilty and went to prison.

At the same time, Ho was targeting African leaders he was in frequent contact with Hunter Biden via phone, email, and text. During this time period, the FBI was monitoring Ho’s communications. That means that while they were reading Ho’s “mail,” they saw communications that should have suggested Ho was doing with the Bidens exactly the same thing he was doing with the Africans.

The FBI did nothing. DOJ did nothing. When Ho went to court, the FBI had any mention of the Bidens redacted from court documents to conceal their connection to CEFC.

When 51 former “spies” came out and branded Hunter’s laptop as “Russian disinformation”, in effect, telling the American people to ignore it, the FBI said nothing.

When evidence piled up that the Bidens had received millions of dollars from individuals tied to Chinese intelligence, the FBI did nothing.

When Joe became President and began to take a whole string of actions detrimental to American national security and beneficial to Communist China, the FBI did nothing.

To date, there has been no meaningful attempt by the FBI or any other element of American counterintelligence to conduct a “damage assessment” and try to figure out what just happened and how much harm has been done to American national security as a result.

In the coming days, we will attempt to change that by addressing these topics and others:

- What was CEFC really?

- What were its objectives?

- What did Hunter and Joe know about CEFC? How much money did they make?

- What did they do for China?

- What are the implications for American national security?