Biden Administration Seeks To Reimplement Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate
The Justice Department requested that a federal appeals court allow the Biden administration to resume its enforcement of a federal employee vaccine mandate previously blocked by a lower-court judge.
The Justice Department has requested a federal appeals court to allow the Biden administration to resume its enforcement of a federal employee vaccine mandate previously blocked by a lower-court judge.
washex.amBiden administration requests resumption of federal employee vaccine mandateThe Justice Department has requested a federal appeals court to allow President Joe Biden’s administration to resume its enforcement of a federal employee vaccine mandate previously blocked by a lower-court judge.
Not everyone appears happy with the Biden administration’s direction on the vaccine mandates - here are just a few tweets showing that:
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over the federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate is far from over, Liberty Counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver said after a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals panel vacated a U.S. Dist...
madisonjournal.comFederal employee vaccine mandate lawsuit ‘far from over,’ Liberty Counsel argues(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over the federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate is far from over, Liberty Counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver said after a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals panel vacated a U.S. District judge’s ruling in Texas.
Vaccine Mandates For Federal Employees: Where Is The Law That Gives The Government Authority In Doing So? There Isn’t One! -
sonsoflibertymedia.comVaccine Mandates For Federal Employees: Where Is The Law That Gives The Government Authority In Doing So? There Isn’t One! » Sons of Libert…Former Sen. John Glenn stated, “Why, if we had to do that follow the rule of our Constitution, we could not pass most of the laws we enact around here.” If there is one thing that the corrupt in government have gotten over on the people of America today is that many of what the …
"Service members from all five branches of the U.S. military, federal employees, and federal civilian contractors have joined in a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Defense over its COVID-19 vaccine mandates."
sharylattkisson.com(READ) Officers from all military branches sue Pentagon over vaccine mandates | Sharyl Attkisson