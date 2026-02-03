Back in 2023, the FBI essentially stumbled onto an illegal and secret biolab in California run by a Chinese national. That lab was jammed with all sorts of dangerous organisms, including COVID-19, HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, chlamydia, E. coli, and herpes, and just happened to be in proximity to one of our key military airbases. At the time, we at AND Magazine asked repeatedly if anyone had any intention of investigating the possibility of there being other such secret biolabs scattered around the country.

Apparently, nobody cared. After all, the Chinese Communist Party had, in one or another way, funneled massive amounts of cash to the Bidens, so investigating illicit Chinese activities on our soil probably was not a politically wise move at the FBI.

Biden is gone. Trump is in office. Local police in Las Vegas just stumbled onto another illicit bio lab connected to the same Chinese citizen, Jia Bei Zhu, behind the first lab. The FBI is involved, and suddenly they seem seized with the issue. Press reports indicate they are investigating 20 other locations connected to the same person.

Inside a home in Las Vegas, the FBI found a plethora of glass vials. The vials contained blood, tissue, bodily fluid samples, and other unlabeled fluids. There were also containers labeled with names like “dengue fever,” “HIV,” and “malaria.” The LLC that owns the property is the same one connected to the California case. Samples from the Las Vegas home have been shipped to the FBI’s specialized laboratories to determine the exact nature of the unknown liquids and pathogens discovered.

On February 1, 2026, authorities arrested Ori Solomon, 55, who was identified as the property manager for the Las Vegas residence. Solomon has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a felony charge of improperly disposing of hazardous waste.

The mind boggles. Three years after we discovered a secret Chinese bio lab on our soil, we must now accept that we have no idea how many other such facilities are inside the country. This is particularly hard to comprehend given that after the first lab was discovered in 2023, Congress conducted a lengthy investigation and issued some extremely hard-hitting findings.

The mice in question are specially bred. They are expensive. They are genetically modified to simulate human immune systems. Workers helping local law enforcement in processing the material found at the first lab became sick after tending to the infected mice. The lab was located across from a residential area near a high school and a water supply, the report notes.

There is a reason why biological weapons are referred to as the “poor man’s nuclear weapon”. They are cheap. They are relatively easy to manufacture in a small space. A lab in a suburban home could grow enough of a pathogen for a nationwide attack.

Everyone in America remembers COVID. With all respect to those who died, in the scheme of things, that was nothing. There are any number of biological agents that, if properly deployed, would kill 60-70-% of those infected. You could buy the equipment you would need to grow these monsters from any online lab equipment site.

Likewise, the Chinese interest in biological weapons is well known. There is no question that they are working on them and that in the right situation, they would use them.

What should have happened then in 2023 is that we turned the country upside down, looking for anyone and anything remotely connected in any way to the first lab we found. Apparently, what did happen was nothing. We wrote it off, went back to sleep, and pretended we were safe.

That kind of complacency gets you dead. This might be a really good time to find out just how many other secret Chinese bio labs there are in this country.