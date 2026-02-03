Better Late Than Never? How Many Secret Chinese Bio Labs Are There In This Country?
Back in 2023, the FBI essentially stumbled onto an illegal and secret biolab in California run by a Chinese national. That lab was jammed with all sorts of dangerous organisms, including COVID-19, HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, chlamydia, E. coli, and herpes, and just happened to be in proximity to one of our key military airbases. At the time, we at AND Magazine asked repeatedly if anyone had any intention of investigating the possibility of there being other such secret biolabs scattered around the country.
Apparently, nobody cared. After all, the Chinese Communist Party had, in one or another way, funneled massive amounts of cash to the Bidens, so investigating illicit Chinese activities on our soil probably was not a politically wise move at the FBI.
Biden is gone. Trump is in office. Local police in Las Vegas just stumbled onto another illicit bio lab connected to the same Chinese citizen, Jia Bei Zhu, behind the first lab. The FBI is involved, and suddenly they seem seized with the issue. Press reports indicate they are investigating 20 other locations connected to the same person.
Inside a home in Las Vegas, the FBI found a plethora of glass vials. The vials contained blood, tissue, bodily fluid samples, and other unlabeled fluids. There were also containers labeled with names like “dengue fever,” “HIV,” and “malaria.” The LLC that owns the property is the same one connected to the California case. Samples from the Las Vegas home have been shipped to the FBI’s specialized laboratories to determine the exact nature of the unknown liquids and pathogens discovered.
On February 1, 2026, authorities arrested Ori Solomon, 55, who was identified as the property manager for the Las Vegas residence. Solomon has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a felony charge of improperly disposing of hazardous waste.
The mind boggles. Three years after we discovered a secret Chinese bio lab on our soil, we must now accept that we have no idea how many other such facilities are inside the country. This is particularly hard to comprehend given that after the first lab was discovered in 2023, Congress conducted a lengthy investigation and issued some extremely hard-hitting findings.
The illegal biolab was run by a PRC citizen who is a wanted fugitive from Canada with a $330 million Canadian dollar judgment against him for stealing American intellectual property.
This PRC citizen was a top official at a PRC-state-controlled company and had links to military-civil fusion entities.
The illegal biolab received millions of dollars in unexplained payments from PRC banks while running the illegal biolab.
The illegal biolab contained thousands of samples of labeled, unlabeled, and encoded potential pathogens, including HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and Covid.
The illegal biolab also contained a freezer labeled “Ebola,” which contained unlabeled, sealed silver bags consistent with how the lab stored high-risk biological materials. Ebola is a Select Agent with a lethality rate between 25-90%.
The biolab contained nearly a thousand transgenic mice, genetically engineered to mimic the human immune system. Lab workers said that the mice were designed “to catch and carry the COVID-19 virus.”
After local officials who discovered the lab sought help from the CDC and others, the CDC refused to test any of the samples.
The mice in question are specially bred. They are expensive. They are genetically modified to simulate human immune systems. Workers helping local law enforcement in processing the material found at the first lab became sick after tending to the infected mice. The lab was located across from a residential area near a high school and a water supply, the report notes.
There is a reason why biological weapons are referred to as the “poor man’s nuclear weapon”. They are cheap. They are relatively easy to manufacture in a small space. A lab in a suburban home could grow enough of a pathogen for a nationwide attack.
Everyone in America remembers COVID. With all respect to those who died, in the scheme of things, that was nothing. There are any number of biological agents that, if properly deployed, would kill 60-70-% of those infected. You could buy the equipment you would need to grow these monsters from any online lab equipment site.
Likewise, the Chinese interest in biological weapons is well known. There is no question that they are working on them and that in the right situation, they would use them.
What should have happened then in 2023 is that we turned the country upside down, looking for anyone and anything remotely connected in any way to the first lab we found. Apparently, what did happen was nothing. We wrote it off, went back to sleep, and pretended we were safe.
That kind of complacency gets you dead. This might be a really good time to find out just how many other secret Chinese bio labs there are in this country.
Anyone remember the mantra "There are no WMD in Iraq"?
But now our enemies create loose WMD in your neighborhood storage facility or a vacant store front in a mall, or a ranch house out in the desert.
Gotta be Halliburton lies once again is what they'll say.
35 years later, the VA admits the Iraq's Khamisiyah weapons depot demolition one week after Desert Storm was filled with rockets of Sarin, Cyclo-Sarin, VX, Mustard, et.al. And the cause of the "mysterious" Gulf War Syndrome. The weapons depot was said to be the size of ONE HUNDRED Walmart Super Centers. (You can Google it)
Or... maybe it's too "divisive" to talk about in polite company.
Thank you Mr. Faddis for the article.
I have heard that there are 2 provinces in China that have been shut down due to a more serious Covid like strain. Can anyone substantiate this scenario? Thank You Sam Faddis for your sometimes scary but incredibly thought provoking articles. Keep it up!!