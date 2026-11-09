In July 1931, George Bernard Shaw traveled to Moscow. The most famous playwright in the English-speaking world celebrated his 75th birthday there, was granted an audience with Stalin, and toured model farms and factories selected for him by his hosts. He came home and told the West that Soviet communism worked. At that moment, Stalin’s forced collectivization was driving the Soviet countryside toward a famine that would kill millions in 1932 and 1933. Shaw saw what he was shown. That was the point.

The Soviets understood something Western elites never have: a regime does not need you to believe its propaganda. It needs you to stand next to it.

The New York Times learned that lesson the hard way. Its Moscow bureau chief, Walter Duranty, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1932 for reporting that waved away the famine. The Soviets later built an entire apparatus around this insight. The World Peace Council, founded at the dawn of the Cold War, recruited Western intellectuals, clergy and celebrities to promote Moscow’s foreign policy under the banner of “peace.” Many of those who lent their names never understood they were props.

Keep that history in mind when you look at what happened in Xiongan last month.

The Event

From 23 to 25 October, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) staged its first Global Governance Forum in Xiongan New Area, Xi Jinping’s signature planned city outside Beijing. The Party says the gathering drew representatives of 97 countries and international organizations. The Western names on the guest list included former World Economic Forum (WEF) chief Klaus Schwab, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, a longtime Putin friend who spent years on the payroll of Russian state energy companies, including as chairman of Rosneft, the Asia Society’s John Thornton, and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. Foreign Minister Wang Yi personally met Thornton and Friedman on the sidelines to tell them China and the United States should jointly govern artificial intelligence.

Friedman is not Duranty, and nobody is suggesting he is. But the Times is once again sending one of its marquee names to lend credibility to a communist regime’s vision of the future. The dynamic is not new. Only the regime is.

No world leaders came. Xi didn’t even show up. He sent a letter, which Wang Yi read aloud.

Who Ran It, and Why That Matters

The host was the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA). According to Jamestown’s analysis, it is part of the Party’s United Front system, the network Beijing uses to shape how foreigners see China.

Understand what “united front” means. Mao called the united front one of the Party’s “magic weapons,” and Xi has revived the phrase. A congressional commission described it years ago as the Party’s effort to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition, including influence operations aimed at foreign actors and states. Witnesses have told Congress that it relies on quasi-official organizations that blur the line between official and private, giving Beijing plausible deniability.

This was not a conference. It was an operation. The Western guests were not the audience. They were the product.

The Potemkin City

The venue was chosen with care. Participants were bused around Xiongan, including its “smart city innovation center,” and then signed a closing “Vision Document” declaring that the city’s planning has important reference value for reforming global governance.

Potemkin Village illustration

Here is what they were not shown. Critics have noted that Xiongan sits on a floodplain, has struggled to attract residents, and has yet to produce returns on enormous investments. Jamestown cites commentators who call it a “Potemkin metropolis,” after the legendary fake villages Grigory Potemkin supposedly erected to impress Catherine the Great in 1787. The comparison fits. Tens of thousands of villagers’ homes were demolished to build the city. A citywide monitoring system called the “Eye of Xiongan” integrates live data feeds across the city, and in one showcase neighborhood, each of more than 3,700 households has its own government file, updated every two months.

That is the model ninety-seven countries were invited to admire.

The Agenda Is Not Hidden. Read It.

While some online commentary has called this a secret summit of Western “globalists,” the bigger story is that China wants to lead the new world order. Beijing has published its plans in detail. It is building a parallel international order in plain sight, one institution at a time.