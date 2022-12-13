In this age of corporate media and Big Tech control over the Internet, reality is what the powerful want it to be. When gas rises in price, Biden simply lies and says the price has come down. The clones nod in agreement. The truth falls into a memory hole and is forgotten.

In China, the people have revolted demanding not just an end to lockdowns but to totalitarian rule. The Western press did their best to pretend that this was not happening but found even for them that erasing all evidence of the mass uprising was hard. So, they adopted a new tactic.

Pretend the Chinese Communist Party had backed down. Act like the people had won. Get everyone to go back to their video games and lose interest.

This lie has been dutifully peddled for at least two weeks now. The CCP lost. Everyone can feel good. No reason to continue to pay attention.

None of this is true. The CCP hasn’t meaningfully changed course on anything. What it has done is buy itself some breathing room in which to systematically hunt down and eliminate the leaders of the “white paper” revolution. When it is done, and the network has been erased, the pressure will resume and the lockdowns will return.

‘A variety of Chinese COVID-related restrictions have been lifted. People can move more freely. Testing is no longer required on the scale it was before.’ None of this is permanent. The Chinese government retains the ability to reverse course at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, the security apparatus is exercising its capabilities, finding those who organized the protests and tracking all efforts to sustain the disturbances. A heightened police presence deters individuals from continuing disturbances. Text messages are monitored, and travel history is scrutinized.

People begin to disappear. Gatherings are dispersed before they can gain momentum. The movement is being strangled.

State security police across China have been questioning lawyers who volunteered to help people arrested during recent anti-lockdown protests. The uprising was so large that it pulled in large numbers of Chinese with no prior experience of being arrested. Lawyers rushed to help. They are now paying the price.

Wang Shengsheng is a Chinese lawyer. She compiled and published a list of dozens of attorneys offering to volunteer to help people detained for protesting. She is now under investigation by the security police. Police recently arrived at her office and seized all her files.

“They sent people from the judicial bureau’s [Communist Party] committee,” Wang told Radio Free Asia. “The reason behind it was the fact that I offered pro bono legal advice … I don’t know why they think that was such a bad thing to do that they need to put pressure on me via my law firm,” she said, adding that the state security police had also contacted her.

Wang also is now being prevented from logging onto the volunteer lawyers’ group on the social media and messaging platform WeChat. “My WeChat account has been restricted, so I can’t send messages in the group or make any changes to the list [of volunteer lawyers],” she said. “No one can post messages in the WeChat circle.”

Chinese authorities also recently arrested an artist who painted a portrait of the "Bridge Man" protester Peng Lifa and posted it on Twitter. Peng was dubbed the “Bridge Man” after he hung a protest banner from a Beijing overpass calling on President Xi Jinping to step down. Images of the banner went viral and fueled protests all over China.

Individuals around China who reposted Peng’s slogans have also disappeared in recent days. Members of human rights groups around the country are being taken into custody. Those who are released now find themselves under close surveillance by the authorities. In many cases, they are being held under house arrest and not allowed to meet with friends or family.

A group of 49 international human rights organizations has issued a Joint calling on Beijing to “Respect Freedoms of Expression, Press, and Assembly in China” and “Stop the violent crackdown and arrests of peaceful protesters.”

That statement reads in part, “Although some local governments have announced relaxed quarantine measures in an attempt to calm the protests, we understand that the Chinese authorities are at the same time cracking down on protesters across the country and that some of those arrested have gone missing and are feared to have been forcibly disappeared. It has also come to our attention that the authorities are interfering with the protesters’ right to legal representation. Some lawyers have been warned by local authorities not to take up the cases, some others have had incoming calls to their mobile phones suddenly cut. Police have also stopped citizens on the street, inspected their electronic devices, and forced them to delete certain applications, content, and photos related to the protests on their phones. Given the lack of credible and transparent official information, we are extremely concerned about the possible magnitude and seriousness of the situation.”

The Western press, slavishly obedient to Beijing as a rule, is that much more uncomfortable pointing out that the Chinese are rising up against the same mad COVID policies that Comrades Fauci and Walensky forced down our throats. They are all too willing to bury the story of what is really happening in China and get back to telling you how you need your 17th booster shot.

The truth is nothing has changed in China. People are disappearing. Resistance networks are being destroyed. And, when the regime is confident it has regained its balance, the lockdowns will resume and the crushing of the human spirit will continue.

