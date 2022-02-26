If you were a corrupt American politician who had taken vast sums of money from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and been coopted to do the bidding of Xi Jinping, what would one of your top priorities be if you managed to make it to the White House? Likely it would be to shut down the Department of Justice’s efforts to root out Chinese spies in the United States.

In any event, that’s just what Joe Biden did.

Under Donald Trump, the U.S. Government launched something called the China Initiative. It was an effort by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find, prosecute and imprison the multitude of Chinese spies operating with impunity on our soil.

The operative word in that paragraph is “was.”

Department of Justice officials announced Wednesday that the three-year-old China Initiative was being shut down because in their words it was unfairly painting Chinese Americans and U.S. residents of Chinese origin as disloyal.

“By grouping cases under the China Initiative rubric, we helped give rise to a harmful perception that the department applies a lower standard to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct related to that country or that we in some way view people with racial, ethnic or familial ties to China differently,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen said in remarks at George Mason University in Virginia.

This has been the mantra of the Chinese co-optees pushing to kill the China Initiative for some time. It boils down to this. For some strange reason, a large proportion of the Chinese spies in this country are Chinese. Arresting them, therefore, is racist.

No word on whether or not is also racist to arrest Russians who work for Moscow or Iranians who work for Tehran. Presumably, that guidance will be forthcoming.

Predictably enough Olsen also assured us during his remarks that the decision to shut down the China Initiative did not in any way signal a retreat from efforts to stop the Chinese from continuing to steal our national security secrets and recruit our public officials to do their bidding. In fact, Olsen suggested we were simply recalibrating the law enforcement response to the national security threat posed by the People’s Republic of China.

“The Department of Justice is going to continue to aggressively combat threats posed by the PRC government using investigations, prosecutions, the full range of tools at our disposal. I think our actions will speak for themselves,” Olsen said.

This is what we call in the intelligence business a lie. The decision to kill the China Initiative is an obvious and transparent surrender to orchestrated CCP pressure. Olsen claimed during his remarks that he had met with a variety of Asian American groups which had complained to him about the China Initiative. He declined to name any of these groups or to identify which of them actively work on behalf of Beijing.

Leading experts on the scope of the Chinese intelligence efforts inside the United States did not waste any time in lambasting DOJ’s surrender to Beijing.

"China is stealing hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. intellectual property each year," columnist and author Gordon Chang told Fox News Digital. "John Ratcliffe, when he was director of national intelligence, estimated it was about $500 billion annually. So, China should be the focus of U.S. efforts and now to drop the China Initiative sends a message to Beijing and everyone else that it's open season on Americans."

"It’s not about race," Chang said. "It’s about China forcing them to commit acts of espionage. The other thing is we know China targets American nationals of Chinese descent, and so again every ethnic Chinese is a legitimate target of counterespionage efforts because China has made them so. So, let’s drop this political wokeism. Let’s start defending our country because we’re going to lose it if we don’t."

"This is clearly pouring cold water on individual FBI agents in the field,” said Michael Pillsbury, author of The Hundred-Year Marathon: China's Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower. "If this is interpreted to mean give Chinese technology theft cases a lower priority, it's going to be a disaster."

Over the years the CCP funneled literally billions of dollars into the Biden influence-peddling scheme for which Hunter Biden was the bag man. Looks like they got their money’s worth. The FBI is closing down its efforts against Chinese spies. It’s open season on America’s secrets.

To fully appreciate what just happened, however, we need to remember that stealing secrets is only one of the functions of Chinese intelligence in this country. The far greater threat is perhaps posed by the Chinese practice of “elite capture.” Put most simply this means buying members of the “elite” in target countries and recruiting them to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Perhaps then we need to ask. Was Joe’s decision to shut down efforts to find and prosecute Chinese spies as much a matter of self-preservation as anything else? We may never know. Our hunt for Chinese spies is over.

Share