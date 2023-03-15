In the wake of the Church Committee hearings, it became fashionable to conclude that we should put political appointees in charge of our intelligence apparatus. The rationale was that professional “spooks” posed a threat to democracy. Political appointees would safeguard our liberties.

It didn’t work out that way. What we got were political hacks who increasingly use our intelligence apparatus against the American people. We also got a healthy dose of incompetence.

Avril Haines is the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). She is the nation’s “top spy.” Avril Haines knows absolutely nothing about the intelligence business.

Avril Haines is the former owner of an independent bookstore and coffeehouse in Baltimore, Maryland. The bookstore won the Baltimore City Paper’s “Best Independent Bookstore” award in 1997 and was known for featuring local writers, small press publications, and erotica reading nights. Tiring of life as a bookstore owner, Haines eventually enrolled in law school and graduated from Georgetown in 2001.

Haines then embarked on the familiar path of an aspiring bureaucrat and ladder climber in Washington, D.C. She held a series of brief jobs in the bureaucracy always angling to make powerful political connections. In 2007 she got her break. Haines became Deputy Chief Counsel for the Majority Senate Democrats on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. The chairman of the committee at the time, predictably enough, was Joe Biden.

Haines had made the critical connection. She was a made woman.

In 2010, Haines was appointed to serve in the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs at the White House.

In 2013 she became Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. As such she was the second most powerful person in the Agency, reporting only to the Director, John Brennan. Haines replaced Mike Morrell, infamous for his role in the Benghazi coverup.

A little over a year later Haines was named to be the Deputy National Security Adviser in the Obama White House. In this capacity, she worked directly for Obama’s National Security Adviser, Susan Rice. In that position, Haines was at the epicenter of the efforts to use the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation to destroy Donald Trump.

And, now, as the nation teeters on the edge of war with China, Russia, and Iran, Haines is the person responsible for heading up our entire Intelligence Community. How seriously Haines takes this responsibility can be gauged by her recent testimony before Congress where she focused her remarks on, you guessed it, equity and inclusion.

“I think there is no question that we have to do better on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” Haines said.

“I think you’ll see in our budget requests and our proposals in all of the work that we’re doing that … we see this as an area that we need to focus more intense resources and efforts,” Haines added.

Haines noted in particular the lack of Hispanics and Latinos among the leadership of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

“In the senior leadership [of the ODNI], I look at the percentage of Hispanics and Latinos for example,” Haines said. “It is, as you know, a little bit more than three percent, and that clearly does not reflect the country.”

Haines continued that the IC needs to do better at “ensuring that we have data that is reliable, [data] that allows us to be held accountable to what our diversity and inclusion is….We are also working across a range of other issues that we’ve seen to promote recruiting across the country in a variety of different communities to ensure that we’re reaching folks that don’t normally come to the IC…”

How precisely any of this related to effectiveness or protecting the nation was left unspecified.

Haines is a joke. Unfortunately, she is also representative of an intelligence team and an administration that across the board has very little idea of what they are doing. They are pursuing a political agenda and competence be damned.

Three years ago COVID-19 came out of a lab in Wuhan, China and rapidly spread throughout the entire world. The lab from which COVID was either released or escaped is China’s only BSL-4 lab. BSL-4 labs are the locations at which work is done on the world’s most dangerous organisms.

Biological programs of the type that exist in Wuhan are top-tier intelligence community targets. China is our number one national security threat. Our intelligence resources should have been laser-focused on the Wuhan lab. You should not have been able to sneeze without us knowing about it inside that lab.

And, yet, we received no advance warning of any kind that a pandemic was imminent. Our collection from inside that lab was apparently non-existent.

Worse, yet, three years on the best our Intelligence Community (IC) can muster are lukewarm assessments with “medium confidence” that COVID may have come out of the Wuhan lab. Keep in mind – in evaluating how pathetic that is – that the IC does not exist to tell us what happened years ago. It exists to tell us what will happen tomorrow and next year and beyond.

We live in a dangerous world. With Biden and his band of incompetents at the helm, it is becoming more dangerous by the day. We need serious, experienced intelligence professionals acting as our eyes and ears and providing the critical forewarning we need.

We do not have them. We have posers and political hacks. We have Avril Haines in charge. She has no idea what she is doing. But, if you are having trouble sleeping, I understand she can read you one hell of a bedtime story.

