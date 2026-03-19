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Frank's avatar
Frank
4h

Do we need a current day Phoenix program in concert with Mossad's exquisite intelligence capabilities and the increasing instances of Iranian civilians dropping a dime on the Mossad "Tip line"

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Carlos Castaneda's avatar
Carlos Castaneda
35m

There are decades that pass by where it's appropriate to stay in peace mode. Now is not that time. Now we have to go on offense and attack the enemy. Like it or not, geopolitical circumstances have triggered this flashpoint because there is a lot more at stake than just toppling the regime in Iran.

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