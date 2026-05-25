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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
4h

WHO? Maybe the expert advisors are from the various Agencies slugging down cocktails @ GrillMarX, Guerra, or Ox & Olive??? I do think the Administration is making progress (albeit slowly) but, my concern is centered around ‘trust’ as the IRGC, and its associated infrastructure - network, must be eliminated. This faction has been in-place for multiple decades, indoctrinating and brainwashing much of the populace. The Moolahs and Clerics have been preaching the hate of Koran, all of which, contributes to this indoctrination and brainwashing too.

In my opinion, this war won’t be settled for a long while! Happy Hour starts at 4pm.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
2h

<snip> Who exactly is providing the supposed intelligence on which we are relying? <snip>

Who? Why the 18 intelligence agencies. You know, the very same people that engineered the Russia hoax, the pee tapes, the stolen election and the 3 assassination attempts. And you know what? Ninety plus per cent of those people are Obama holdovers and still in government wreaking havoc every day.

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