Let’s review. Two and one-half years ago we were hit with a pandemic caused by COVID-19. All of the available evidence suggests strongly that this novel virus originated in the Chinese BSL-4 lab in Wuhan, China, and was the product of gain of function research. That means the Chinese were deliberately playing with viruses and trying to make them more dangerous to humans. You decide on their motives.

Whether the virus was deliberately released or jumped the fence at the lab remains unclear. What is crystal clear at this stage, however, is that the United States failed miserably in its response to the pandemic. We scrapped our existing pandemic response plan, adopted Chinese-style lockdowns, bet the farm on experimental vaccines, and turned a bad flu season into a political, social, and economic disaster.

If the Chinese were not fully aware of how vulnerable we were to biological attacks before – they certainly are now.

All of this occurred against the backdrop of China’s intense and abiding interest in biological warfare. No matter what treaties they may have signed, the Chinese have never walked away from the concept of using biological agents in a future war against the United States. On the contrary, they have made it very clear for a very long time that they consider biological warfare legitimate and a means of leveling the playing field in a conflict with the U.S. military.

In 2010, in a book called Biological Dominance, a professor at China’s Third Military Medical University emphasized the impact biology would have on future warfare.

In 2015, the president of China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences argued that biotechnology would become the new “commanding heights” of national defense.

In 2017, a retired Chinese general and former president of the National Defense University wrote about the offensive capabilities that modern biotechnology afforded and discussed the idea of targeting specific ethnic groups with tailor-made bioweapons.

The 2017 edition of Science of Military Strategy a textbook published by the Chinese Liberation Army’s National Defense University has an entire section dedicated to the idea that biology is a domain of military struggle and again mentions the idea of using bioweapons to kill off certain ethnicities.

In this context, what we ought to be doing right now is some very intense soul searching. We should be looking at the glaring vulnerabilities demonstrated by our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and battening down the hatches. This virus was mild by most standards. The next thing that comes out of a Chinese lab might be more like smallpox and kill one out of every three people it infects.

The next pandemic might effectively level the United States.

Instead, of preparing, however, we are plunging ahead into the uncharted waters of a biotech future and most alarmingly giving Chinese firms unfettered access to the United States, our universities, and our research facilities.

The Gateway Pundit recently ran a piece about a Chinese bio-tech company called JOINN Laboratories which purchased 1400 acres in Florida for a research facility. JOINN is a biotech company, and among other things, they want to raise monkeys in Florida, which they will then use in testing.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors is Yuxia Feng, a military physician and a graduate of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing.

The Co-Founder of JOINN and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Conglin Zuo, apparently also worked at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in its Institute of Biotechnology.

JOINN’s Chief of Pathology and Toxicology, Hemei Wang, came from the Institute Of Pharmacology And Toxicology at the Academy Of Military Medical Sciences.

Multiple major figures at JOINN also came to the company from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in China.

The Academy of Military Sciences is part of the People’s Liberation Army. Its official description states that it conducts research related to

“National defence, armed forces development and military operations.” The Academy works for the equivalent of the Chinese Pentagon. Its purpose is to conduct research for the generals who run the Chinese military. Its particular focus is on the future of warfare. It figures out how to kill the enemy more efficiently in future conflicts.

And, now, a whole bunch of guys, who came out of that Academy, are building a massive bio research facility in Florida.

It gets worse.

JOINN Laboratories has a subsidiary called JOINN Biologics. JOINN Biologics already has a big research facility in the United States. It is located outside San Francisco.

JOINN Biologics website describes the company this way.

“We are a full-service premier Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization which provides you with quality, value and speed to market from DNA to Drug Product. We offer a comprehensive range of services across all the phases of the drug life cycle, which includes Cell Line Development and MCB Manufacturing, Process and Analytical development, Formulation Development, Drug Substance Manufacturing and Drug Product Development services, along with packaged services for material production and IND enabling PKPD TOX services, all under one quality system supported by global regulatory services.”

These guys are not just conducting research. They are producing new drugs and cultivating biological organisms in a large facility outside a major U.S. city. Who runs JOINN Biologics? The same guys from the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences who run JOINN Laboratories.

One does not know whether to laugh or cry. As we climb out of the economic crater caused by the last bio-engineered virus created by Chinese scientists, we are allowing Chinese companies, all of which ultimately work for the Chinese Communist Party and do its bidding, to build massive biotech facilities right here on U.S. soil. They won’t have to worry about spreading a virus from Wuhan around the world next time. They could kick the whole thing off right here in San Francisco or with a bunch of monkeys that have “escaped” from a facility in Florida.

It compels us to ask. Are we bent on our own destruction?

