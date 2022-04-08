This is a developing story. We will update it as additional details become available.

Federal authorities arrested two men, Haider Sher-Ali, 35, and Arian Taherzadeh, 40, on Wednesday for impersonating agents of the Department of Homeland Security. The two had for at least 18 months been claiming to be involved in the investigation of events on January 6, 2021. They were living somehow rent-free in an apartment building in the Navy Yard area of D.C. while spending lavishly and entertaining frequently. Most alarmingly, the pair were in contact with at least four Secret Service agents, one of whom is on the First Lady’s security detail.

Apparently, none of the Secret Service agents had any misgivings about the bona fides of the pair. The management of the building where Sher-Ali and Taherzadeh were living accepted that the two were with the government also and allowed them to live rent-free. The management also gave the duo access to surveillance cameras and codes to access all doors in the building

Taherzadeh may be an American citizen. Sher-Ali claimed to be a Pakistani intelligence officer. His passport shows visas for both Iran and Pakistan. According to Taherzadeh, Sher-Ali was providing all the funding for their activities, but Taherzadeh did not know where the money was coming from.

A search of the apartment shared by the two men revealed numerous firearms including a Glock 19 9mm with high-capacity magazines, a fully automatic suppressed M4-style rifle, an AR pistol, and a Sig Sauer handgun. Also found in the apartment was a binder with information on residents of the apartment complex including federal agents, those working for the White House, and congressional aides and advisors.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had no comment on the matter during her Thursday press briefing, telling reporters: “I don't have any comment from here. I'd point you to the Secret Service and others investigating.”

The two men apparently supported their claims to be federal agents by the use of fake websites for the organization they claimed to represent. Using these websites, the two attempted to recruit at least one individual to join their organization.

All four of the Secret Service agents who were in contact with Sher-Ali and Taherzadeh have been placed on leave. A Quora account with the name Ari Taherzadeh shows several posts talking about firearms and what weapons are used by the Secret Service.

'What is the typical weapon the Secret Service carries when providing close protection for the vice president?' one question on the profile asks

It is too early to determine what all of this means, but the arrests come against the backdrop of repeated Iranian threats to assassinate former President Donald Trump and numerous other American officials. Tehran recently observed the second anniversary of the U.S. strike, which killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qassem Soleimani. On that occasion, the Iranians repeated their threats and made clear their intention to follow through on them.

“Wherever it is needed, we will provide for the basis of revenge against the Americans from within their houses and by people by their side without us being present,”

“If wise people in America are found who deal with those who committed the atrocity of assassinating Commander Soleimani, this action will be much less burdensome for America than if the offspring of the Resistance Front, who know no bounds, to themselves go and take this revenge.” IRGC Quds Force Commander Sardar Esmail Qaani said in remarks published by official Iranian state media.

American officials are reportedly now investigating the possibility that Sher-Ali and Taherzadeh were working on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as part of an effort to target and kill U.S. officials on U.S. soil.

That possibility is particularly poignant right now, because simultaneously Biden’s emissaries are meeting with the Iranians in Vienna and on the verge of signing a new and even more disastrous Iran nuclear deal. One piece of that deal reportedly will involve lifting sanctions on the IRGC and removing its designation as a terrorist group.

